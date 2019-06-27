Carahsoft Awarded Master Service Agreement from The Quilt to Provide Networking Services to the Public Sector

New Cooperative Purchasing Vehicle Makes VMware and Complementary Solutions Providers Available to Thousands of Authorized Buyers

RESTON, Va., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has entered into a Master Service Agreement with The Quilt, Inc, to provide VMware and complementary solutions to the education and nonprofit marketplace through The Quilt and authorized reseller partners. This new agreement makes available best of breed technologies from VMware and related service offerings to U.S. educational and research institutions at pre-negotiated discounts off manufacturer suggested retail pricing.



/EIN News/ -- The agreement is effective through May 2022 and includes two additional option years for a five-year total period of performance. Products and services available from all manufacturers include:

Software Licenses

Product Support

Managed Services

End User Computing

Cloud Subscription Services

Training

Professional Services

Hardware

“We are excited to strike this new agreement with The Quilt to bring leading networking service providers to thousands of education and research institutions,” said Martin Gavin, Program Manager for The Quilt at Carahsoft. “As the public sector looks to modernize their IT infrastructure, partnering with The Quilt allows us to provide solutions, services and training to these organizations at lower costs to maximize their investment and enable them to better execute their education missions.”

The Quilt, a non-profit coalition of 38 regional research and education networks across the country, leverages the collective purchasing power of its membership and their authorized member institutions to cost-effectively purchase advanced networking technology and services. Participating member institutions that utilize the new Agreement will benefit not only from access to multiple technology solutions with special discounted pricing and a simplified procurement process but also Carahsoft’s experience as an industry leader.

“Through this new agreement, we are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to provide a valuable consortium contract vehicle through which our Quilt members and their member communities comprised of thousands of educational institutions, state and local government agencies, healthcare institutions, non-profits, and libraries can access deep discounts for VMware and related service offerings, said Jen Leasure, president of The Quilt.

Carahsoft’s partnership with The Quilt started in May 2016 when it secured its original Distribution Partner Master Service Agreement to distribute VMware and AirWatch solutions to authorized Quilt buyers. This new agreement has been competitively bid and expanded to offer products and services from six authorized manufacturers and allows Carahsoft to add additional technology solutions as agreed upon by The Quilt. This broadened offering allows Quilt members and their authorized buyers to procure products and services from Carahsoft that cover multiple verticals, including data center modernization, virtualization, cybersecurity, and cloud services and infrastructure.

Carahsoft’s authorized solutions providers are available immediately via Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. To learn more, visit Carahsoft’s dedicated resource page or contact The Quilt team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3518 or Quilt@Carahsoft.com for procurement information.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



