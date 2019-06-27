Leading Independent Provider Association Nivano Physicians, Inc. Announces Medicare Contract with Anthem BlueCross

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Northern California’s leading Independent Physician Associations (IPA), Nivano Physicians, Inc., today announced the signing of a Medicare contract with Anthem BlueCross. Effective July 1, 2019, Sacramento County Medicare enrollees under the Anthem BlueCross managed care plan will have the option of selecting Nivano Physicians as their IPA with a coverage effective date of August 1, 2019.



Nivano Physicians boasts an expansive and diverse network of more than 900 primary care providers, specialists, hospitalists, and ancillary providers – experiencing a 30 percent growth from this time last year. “Our goal is to ensure that all of our new Medicare enrollees receive high-quality care through our network of providers anywhere in the county,” states Paul Dobrovolsky, Director of Network Operations for Nivano Physicians.

“We see this new endeavor as a great step for our company. Anthem BlueCross is one of our closest partners and we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to expand our relationship with them. Our agreement is truly a testament to how far we have come in the last 14 months as an organization,” says Sarath Artham, CEO for Nivano Physicians.

Mr. Artham goes on to state, “A primary reason Nivano Physicians has been successful in adding managed Medicare back into our business model is due to our comprehensive operations and technology infrastructure operated through MedVision’s QuickCap (QC7) platform and other inter-related technologies. Our ability as an IPA to manage STAR ratings, HEDIS scores and other such metrics gives our health plan partners peace of mind knowing that Nivano Physicians understands and has what it takes to succeed as a risk-based organization.”

About Nivano Physicians

Nivano Physicians is an Independent Physician Association (IPA) operating within Sacramento and surrounding counties. Nivano Physicians is a strong and committed advocate for the members within our community – ensuring that managed health care is actually “manageable.” The IPA educates and advises clients and physician participants and oversees their members’ managed health care needs. Learn more at www.nivanophysicians.com .

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 78 million people, including over 40 million within its family of health plans. Anthem aims to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com . In California, Anthem Blue Cross is the trade name of Blue Cross of California. Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Association.

