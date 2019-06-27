MEDIA ALERT: Jim Hogan Leads “Are We Experiencing a Renaissance in Chip Design and EDA?” Panel Discussion During ES Design West

With Panelists Joe Costello, Breker, Imperas, Methodics, Metrics, OneSpin Executives

WHO: Jim Hogan, Silicon Valley venture capitalist, software and executive managing partner of Vista Ventures, LLC.



WHAT: Leads a panel discussion “Are We Experiencing a Renaissance in Chip Design and EDA?” with Metrics’ Joe Costello, chairman of the board, and President Doug Letcher; Adnan Hamid, chief executive officer (CEO) of Breker Verification Systems; Simon Davidmann, Imperas’ president and CEO; Simon Butler, CEO of Methodics; and Dr. Raik Brinkmann, OneSpin Solutions’ president and CEO.



WHEN: Tuesday, July 9, from 2:55 p.m. to 4 p.m.



WHERE: TechTALK Theater, South Hall, Moscone Center, San Francisco

Panelists will compare the early days of chip design tools with the current renaissance of chip design and electronic design automation (EDA) powered by three big macro trends –– a new compute platform; demand for higher simulation throughput; and domain-specific processors and the cloud platform. They will attempt to define the new opportunity for the electronic system design ecosystem to support this.



The HOT Party



The Heart of Technology (HOT) fundraising party debuts at ES Design West and SEMICON West Tuesday, July 9. Sponsored by Jim Hogan, it will be held at the John Colins Lounge in San Francisco from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. ES Design West and SEMICON West badge holders will be admitted with a suggested minimum tax-deductible $20 donation. Other guests can attend for a tax-deductible donation of $50.



This year’s beneficiary is the SEMI Foundation supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and career awareness in high technology. All proceeds from the event will be contributed to the SEMI Foundation.



Event co-sponsors are ESD Alliance, eSilicon, Burr & Forman, LLP, Sage Design Automation, Harvest Management Partners, LLC, Breker, Pulsic, OneSpin Solutions, Methodics, SEMI, Silvaco, Big Kahuna Productions and Mod Marketing.



About Breker Verification Systems



Breker Verification Systems is the leading provider of Portable Stimulus solutions, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms. It is the first company to introduce graph-based verification and the synthesis of powerful test sets from abstract scenario models. Its Portable Stimulus suite of tools is G raph-based to make complex scenarios comprehensible, P ortable, eliminating test redundancy across the verification process, and S hareable to foster team communication and reuse. Breker’s Intelligent Testbench suite of tools and apps allows the synthesis of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM to SoC verification environments. Breker is privately held, and works with leading semiconductor companies worldwide.



