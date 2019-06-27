TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Total System’s agreement to merge with Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN ). Shareholders of Total System will receive 0.8101 shares of Global Payments common stock for each share of Total System. Upon completion of the deal, Total System shareholders will own approximately 48% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-total-system-services-inc .

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LTXB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to LegacyTexas’s agreement to be acquired by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Shareholders of LegacyTexas will receive 0.5280 shares of Prosperity and $6.28 in cash for each share of LegacyTexas. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-legacytexas-financial-group-inc .

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: CJ ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to C&J’s agreement to merge with Keane Group, Inc. Shareholders of C&J will receive 1.6149 shares of Keane for each share of C&J. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cj-energy-services-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

