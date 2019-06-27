Trump Administration Awards $1 Million in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Grants to Counties to Strengthen Efforts to End the HIV Epidemic in the United States

Today, the Trump Administration, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded approximately $1 million in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program grants to 10 metropolitan areas that are Part A jurisdictions to provide technical assistance to enhance efforts to end the HIV epidemic. This funding through HRSA’s HIV/AIDS Bureau supports a comprehensive system of HIV primary medical care, medication, and essential support services to more than half a million people with HIV in the United States.

“Today, on National HIV Testing Day, we are proud to be taking initial steps to support the implementation of President Trump’s strategy to end the HIV epidemic in America by 2030,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program has a long track record of success in providing HIV treatment, and the President’s plan to end the HIV epidemic involves building on that success.”

“HRSA’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part A plays a critical role in the United States’ public heath response to ending the HIV epidemic,” said HRSA Administrator George Sigounas, MS, Ph.D. “These grants will help ensure proactive programming so the most vulnerable people living with HIV/AIDS in the United States have access to life-saving care and treatment to improve health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission.”

Under Part A of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, 52 metropolitan areas provide core medical and support services to people with HIV. The program provides grant funding to eligible metropolitan areas (EMA) and transitional grant areas (TGA) with the highest number of people with HIV and AIDS and experiencing increases in HIV and AIDS cases and emerging care needs.

Funding under the Building Capacity for HIV Elimination in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part A Jurisdiction project will provide technical assistance to strengthen efforts to end the HIV epidemic through improvements along the HIV care continuum. Based on the awarded jurisdictions’ needs, activities under this initiative will include: community engagement, enhancing core medical and support services, infrastructure support, and information dissemination efforts. Eight of the grant recipients are also among the 48 priority counties identified as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America initiative, as indicated by an asterisk in the table below.

“As we recognize National HIV Testing Day today, we understand there is an unprecedented opportunity to end the HIV epidemic in America,” said HRSA’s HIV/AIDS Bureau Associate Administrator Laura Cheever, M.D., Sc.M. “The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program has a track record of success. In 2017, approximately 86 percent of program clients who received HIV medical care were virally suppressed, significantly higher than the national average of 60 percent among all those with diagnosed HIV.”

For a list of all 52 fiscal year 2019 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part A award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/awards/fy-2019-ryan-white-hivaids-program-part-a-final-awards. Below are the 10 award recipients:

Part A Grant Recipient County State Award Amount Atlanta EMA* Fulton County GA $100,000 Boston EMA* Suffolk County MA $100,000 Detroit EMA* Wayne County MI $81,763 Jersey City TGA* Hudson County NJ $100,000 Minneapolis-St. Paul TGA Hennepin County MN $100,000 New Haven EMA New Haven County CT $100,000 New Orleans EMA* Orleans Parish LA $100,000 San Antonio TGA* Bexar County TX $100,000 San Diego EMA* San Diego County CA $100,000 Tampa-St. Petersburg EMA* Hillsborough County FL $100,000 Total Award $981,763

To learn more about HRSA’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, visit hab.hrsa.gov . For more information about HRSA’s role in the Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, visit hrsa.gov/ending-HIV-epidemic. For more information about HIV/AIDS prevention, testing, treatment, and research, visit HIV.gov .

To learn more about Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America, announced by the President in his State of the Union address on February 5, 2019 visit: https://www.hiv.gov/federal-response/ending-the-hiv-epidemic/overview.