Louise Bradley, MHCC president and CEO, named Member of the Order of Canada

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Office of the Secretary of the Governor General announced that Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette has conferred upon Louise Bradley, president and CEO of the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC), the high honour of Member of the Order of Canada.



Ms. Bradley is being recognized for her “outstanding achievement and service to the nation” in the field of mental health. She has been president and CEO of the MHCC since 2010, and in that capacity has advanced important issues, including: improved psychological safety in the workplace, a Housing First approach to finding solutions for people living with mental illness experiencing homelessness, and a recovery-oriented system of care with people at its heart.

As a registered nurse, former hospital administrator and now head of a pan-Canadian health organization, Ms. Bradley uses her platform to advocate vocally for improved funding for mental health across all orders of government, to pursue a path towards reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, and to model a compassionate leadership style through consensus building.

Born and raised in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ms. Bradley is a child of the foster system whose personal experiences with trauma and mental illness as a young person have fuelled her resolve to advance key priorities including suicide prevention.

Quote

“It is Louise’s passion for servant leadership, her humility and the courage to speak her mind – irrespective of dissenters – that spell qualities deserving of an accolade such as this. Louise isn’t someone who strives to do what’s popular or expedient; rather, she is guided by a moral compass set to true north.”

— Mr. Chuck Bruce, Mental Health Commission of Canada Board Chair

Associated Links

Contact

Media Relations

Mental Health Commission of Canada

613-683-3748

media@mentalhealthcommission.ca

Stay Connected

Follow MHCC on Facebook

Follow MHCC on Twitter

Follow MHCC on LinkedIn

Follow MHCC on Instagram

Subscribe to MHCC on YouTube



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.