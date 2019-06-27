Cytovance® Biologics Inc. appoints Dr. Jesse McCool as Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- Cytovance® Biologics Inc. announced that Dr. Jesse McCool will serve the company as CTO, effective June 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovance® Biologics, a leading biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today the appointment of Jesse McCool, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. McCool will continue to provide scientific and operational oversight as the SVP of R&D Services and will be responsible for leading Cytovance’s overall technology transformation.



“Jesse has been a driving force as part of the corporate leadership and has made significant contributions to the overall growth and success of Cytovance,” said Dr. Yan Wang, CEO. “His knowledge of our industry and business has helped to propel Cytovance into a leading CDMO that is well recognized for technical expertise, speed and quality. In his new role, Jesse will work with me to lead the strategic growth of Cytovance, including evaluating new directions, acquiring new technologies and promoting our technical expertise to potential clients and partners.”

“It’s gratifying to know that we serve researchers and clinicians around the world who are working hard every day to pursue treatment options for patients suffering from cancer, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease and many others. As a proud resident of Oklahoma City’s Innovation District with neighbors like Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, ARL, SIWA Biotech and the Stephenson Cancer Center, Cytovance enjoys a supportive feedback loop and endeavors to align its technology platforms to meet the expectations of the industry and regulators. The R&D team and I look forward to pursuing development challenges with our clients and parent company who are committed to improving patients’ quality of life.”

Dr. McCool joined Cytovance in October 2013, as the VP of Microbial Services. He was promoted to SVP of R&D Services in 2014 and was invited to join the Cytovance Board of Directors in 2016. Previously, he held several positions at Lonza Pharma & Biotech including technical and director level roles where he helped to develop over 30 API processes for IND filings and supported numerous process characterization programs. In addition to his experience in the biopharma services sector, Dr. McCool also worked on product development at Mascoma Corp. whose lead product, TransFerm®, was sold to Lallemond in 2012.

Dr. McCool holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology from the University of Massachusetts and completed his postdoctoral studies at the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH, working under Professor Tillman U. Gerngross. Dr. McCool has authored numerous peer-reviewed journal articles and presented throughout his career at many scientific and industry conferences.

About Cytovance Biologics

Cytovance® Biologics is a leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that excels in the rapid and cost-effective development and manufacture of large molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation, such as monoclonal antibodies, fragment antibodies, bispecifics, enzymes, fusion proteins, vaccines, and other biological products including plasmid DNA and cell-based therapeutics. In addition to our clinical and commercial cGMP API manufacturing services, Cytovance offers well-integrated development services supporting the entire product lifecycle including cell line development, cell banking, microbial strain development, process and analytical development, and process characterization. A centralized, responsive program management team coordinates all critical chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities for each client program including technology transfer, development, production, raw materials management, QC testing, ICH stability studies, and regulatory support. Our 140,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities in Oklahoma City are designed to meet the U.S., EU, and other global regulatory standards.

Media Contact: Sam Townsend stownsend@cytovance.com 405-319-8309



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.