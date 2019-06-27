Stock Day Media Hosts the CEO of American Premium Water to Discuss Vanexxe Distribution Deal With WalMart.com and the Company's Plans For European Expansion

PHOENIX, AZ, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Stock Day Media Podcast welcomed American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH), a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on brands in the CBD health and beauty sectors. American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff talked with Stock Day’s Everett Jolly.



Jolly started off the interview by commenting on the Company’s recent expanded distribution with Vanexxe, and how that is a big turning point for the Company; Fishoff agrees.

“Getting Vanexxe on Walmart.com is a big jumping off point for the brand. Walmart.com is a selective channel that has much more stringent vetting process than Amazon. It certainly sets the stage for distribution into brick and mortar stores. The Company has been heavily invested in Canyon Create since we signed the licensing and distribution agreement with them back in November. We have also invested money into Canyon; we have an equity position. We are really excited about the potential growth of Vanexxe and their other brands for the 2nd half of 2019,” says Fishoff.

Jolly went on to discuss another recent JV that the Company has entered into with LinkRes Pets (OTC:LSRV) to produce CBD infused pet water using the Company’s proprietary hydro-nano technology.

“We are really excited about the potential for this product. The inbound response has been overwhelming. There is a lot of demand for retailers and distributors. We have fast tracked the development and production of our CBD infused pet water product,” Fishoff explained. “There is no product like this on the market. We will have complete ownership of the market at launch and we see the opportunity to be a market leader right out of the gate. We are working with LinkRes to get the first batch produced as soon as possible for immediate sale.”

Jolly then mentioned the expansion of cannabis worldwide, and asked Fishoff how the Company is incorporating its international plans as part of its overall international strategy.

“We are beginning to ramp up distribution in the UK. The first product will be arriving there shortly and we are eager to get product on the shelves over there. We are also really excited about our partnership with Hanlons Brewery. We have been doing testing of the initial samples we did, and are currently developing a go-to market strategy for the CBD infused beer. We’re also working on the launch plan with Lynne Franks and the women’s well-being products that are in development. There will be announcements forthcoming on the retail launch partners for that line and the date its expected to hit the shelves.”

Jolly added on the subject of Europe, Israel has been leading technological innovation in the cannabis industry. Fishoff added that while that market could be an area of potential expansion, he had thoughts on other markets in Europe.

“The CBD market in the UK is very nascent. Its very wide open, much less developed than the US market. The Company has less competition over there and we see the opportunity to exploit this advantage by becoming a market leader and taking large market share. The UK in many ways has less restrictions and regulations on CBD, which makes expansion easier. Most of continental Europe has embraced CBD as well and the marketplace is similar to that of the UK. When the UK market is properly set up, the Company will be looking to the German and Netherlands markets as the next areas of expansion, as both those countries have a track record of early adoption of healthy products and being on the cutting edge of new technologies,” explains Fishoff.

