Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Devices Markets, 2022 - Competitive Analysis of Industry Leaders and Emerging Competitors

This analysis includes a discussion of competitors, markets (current and future), products, and opportunities in the global market for breast cancer diagnostic and treatment devices.



The report provides the following useful information:

An epidemiological overview of breast cancer and its subtypes

Product analysis by imaging, biopsy, and treatment segment

Competitive analysis of industry leaders and emerging competitors

Insight into factors driving and limiting market growth estimated market forecasts

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Exhibit ES-1: Breast imaging and biopsy products, global market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit ES-2: Partial breast irradiation and ablation treatments for breast cancer, global market forecast ($m), 2017-22



Breast Cancer Overview

Risk factors

Detection and diagnosis

Clinical breast exam

Screening mammography

Limitations of screening mammography

National screening programs

Overdiagnosis controversies

Personalized breast screening

Types of mammography system

Installed base of mammography systems

Other breast cancer imaging technologies

Breast MRI

Automated breast ultrasound

Molecular breast imaging

Positron emission mammography

Tomographic optical breast imaging

Radiofrequency imaging

Biopsy

Sample testing

Gene expression profiling

Protein expression profiling (IHC)

Treatment pathways

Surgery

Ablative therapies

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Hormone therapy

Targeted treatments

Bibliography

Exhibit 1-1: Estimated incident cases of breast cancer by molecular subtype, US, 2017 and 2022

Exhibit 1-2: Estimated incident cases of breast cancer by molecular subtype, 5EU, 2017 and 2022

Exhibit 1-3: Estimated incident cases of breast cancer by molecular subtype, Japan, 2017 and 2022

Exhibit 1-4: Estimated incident cases of breast cancer by stage, US, 2017 and 2022

Exhibit 1-5: Estimated incident cases of breast cancer by stage, 5EU, 2017 and 2022

Exhibit 1-6: Estimated incident cases of breast cancer by stage, Japan, 2017 and 2022

Exhibit 1-7: Factors that increase the relative risk for breast cancer in women

Exhibit 1-8: National screening guidelines for breast cancer and possible changes (in bold)

Exhibit 1-9: Developments in breast screening technology

Exhibit 1-10: Installed base of mammography systems in the US, Japan, and 5EU



Breast Cancer Imaging and Biopsy Products

Mammography and other imaging products

Film-based mammography systems

Computed radiography systems

FFDM systems

Digital breast tomosynthesis systems

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

General Medical Merate

Hologic

Planmed Oy

Siemens Healthineers

CAD software

Selected commercial CAD systems

Future developments

Automated breast ultrasound systems

Breast-specific MRI coils

Computed tomography

Stereotactic biopsy guidance systems

Minimally invasive biopsy products

Core-needle biopsy systems

VAB systems

Breast cancer imaging and biopsy products market

Global market insights

Market value

Segment insights

Mammography

ABUS

MRI coils

Biopsy systems

Regional insights

Market forecast: US

Market forecast: Five major EU markets

Market forecast: Japan

Market forecast: Rest of the world

Market trends

Market drivers and limiters

Market leaders

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Other major players

Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: Selected FFDM

Exhibit 2-2: Selected ongoing trials comparing synthetic mammography/DBT to FFDM

Exhibit 2-3: Selected digital breast tomography (DBT) systems

Exhibit 2-4: Selected commercially available ABUS systems

Exhibit 2-5: Selected stereotactic biopsy guidance systems and tables

Exhibit 2-6: Breast imaging and biopsy products, combined market forecast, by product segment ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 2-7: Mammography systems, combined market forecast, by product segment ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 2-8: ABUS systems, global market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 2-9: Global MRI coil sales, market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 2-10: Biopsy systems, global market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 2-11: Breast imaging and biopsy products, US market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 2-12: Breast imaging and biopsy products, 5EU market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 2-13: Breast imaging and biopsy products, Japan market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 2-14: Breast imaging and biopsy products, RoW market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 2-15: Breast imaging and biopsy systems market, share by supplier, 2017-2022



Breast Cancer Treatment Devices

Breast cancer surgery

Lumpectomy guidance systems

Breast irradiation

EBRT

Accelerated partial breast irradiation

EBRT for APBI

High-dose rate brachytherapy

Image-guided radiation therapy

IORT

Stereotactic radiotherapy

Current recommendations for the use of APBI

3D tissue marker for breast irradiation

Minimally invasive ablation of breast cancer

Cryoablation

Products under development

Laser interstitial thermotherapy

Partial breast irradiation and ablation treatments products market

Market value

Partial breast irradiation and ablation systems - segment insights

Regional insights

Trends in the partial breast irradiation and ablation systems market

Mergers and acquisitions

Reimbursement trends

Treatment trends

Technology trends

Market drivers and limiters

Market leaders

Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: Lumpectomy, procedure volumes forecast, selected countries/regions, 2017-22

Exhibit 3-2: Selected APBI systems

Exhibit 3-3: Partial breast irradiation and ablation product sales, combined market forecast, by product segment ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-4: Global partial breast irradiation and ablation systems sales and share by country/region, 2017

Exhibit 3-5: APBI systems market, share by supplier, 2017

Appendix: Company Listing



