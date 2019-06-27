Stop & Shop Makes Friday “Free-Day” With Free Product Giveaways

Customers With the Stop & Shop App Can Score a FREE Full-Size Product on Select Fridays

QUINCY, Mass., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is making the start of the weekend even sweeter for its customers by making select Fridays “Free-Days” at its store locations across the Northeast. Customers can stop by their local store to pick-up a FREE product like a Chobani® Yogurt, KIND® Bar, or Ghirardelli Gourmet Milk™ chocolate Squares. Customers just need to sign up for a Stop & Shop card and download the app, which will send a notification when there is a “Free-Day” deal available. They have two days to load the offer to their card using the app, then the deal will be automatically applied at checkout when they scan their Stop & Shop card. All Free-Day deals must be redeemed within two weeks.



“Free-Day is a way for us to surprise and delight our customers, and a fun opportunity for them to try a product or flavor they might not have purchased at our stores before,” said Rachel Stephens, Stop & Shop’s VP of Digital & Loyalty. “The Stop & Shop app is really an incredible way to unlock savings and get access to hundreds of dollars’ worth of digital coupons.”

Examples of recent Free-Day deals Stop & Shop app users have received include:

Planet Oat Oatmilk

Chobani® Gimmies™ Crunch

LÄRABAR

KIND® Bar

Enlightened Ice Cream

Hershey’s Gold Bars

Ghirardelli Gourmet Milk™ chocolate and Caramel Squares

The Stop & Shop app provides customers with great savings everyday with access to digital coupons, the weekly circular, and a recipe center to get inspired for their next meal. Customers can add sale items to their shopping list within the app – and track their year-to-date savings and gas points to redeem the next time they fill up.

To sign up for a Stop & Shop card and download the app for deals, visit https://stopandshop.com/sign-up/.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Brogan 774.279.1467 Jennifer.Brogan@stopandshop.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.