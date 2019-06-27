Bay Area News Group Recognizes Pulse Secure with a Bay Area Top Workplaces Award for the Second Straight Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure, the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, has been named a 2019 Top Workplaces by the Bay Area News Group. The company jumped to 26th place — up from 41st last year — in a ranking based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures a company’s “organizational health,” which includes several aspects of workplace culture, such as alignment, execution and connection, to name a few.



/EIN News/ -- “This year marks Top Workplaces’ 10-year anniversary,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Through our research, we have a deep understanding of how companies can better recruit, engage with and retain sought after talent. This award recognizes companies that take their employee engagement and company culture to the next level. We are so pleased to see companies, such as Pulse Secure, recognized for back-to-back years. It speaks volumes to the great work they’re doing.”

Pulse Secure’s team is made up of transformational leaders who believe in working together to delight customers, while trusting in each other and winning as a team. The company engages talent from broad backgrounds and disciplines, seeking diversity in thought. It also offers wellness programs, team building events, community outreach initiatives, flexible work schedules, exciting Hackathons and great learning opportunities to its employees. As an organization, Pulse Secure focuses on continuously gaining employee feedback and developing its people, teams and organization.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top 100 Places to Work in the Bay Area for the second year in a row and delighted to move up in the ranking,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure. “This award is a testament to our employees for their exemplary competence, commitment and attitude. We place significant emphasis on behaviors, employee engagement and collaboration and endeavor to ensure that our employees are challenged and fulfilled in everything they do in our quest to be the best place to build a career.”

Top Places to Work in Bay Area conducted its survey of employee workplaces from February to March 2019.

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 20,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net .

