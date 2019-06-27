Global Letairis (ambrisentan; Gilead/GlaxoSmithKline) Markets, 2016-2017 & 2018-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Letairis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Letairis (ambrisentan; Gilead/GlaxoSmithKline) is a selective endothelin type A receptor antagonist. Endothelin is a potent vasoconstrictor with mitogenic, hypertrophic, and pro-inflammatory properties. By preventing endothelin from binding to the endothelin receptor, Letairis blocks the receptor-mediated vasoconstriction of vascular smooth muscle cells.



Analyst Outlook



While second-to-market Letairis (ambrisentan; Gilead/GlaxoSmithKline) has not managed to exceed the historical peak sales of fellow endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) Tracleer (bosentan; Johnson & Johnson), it has remained a market-leading drug. Given that Letairis will imminently face generic competition in the US in October 2018, with other markets shortly following, the drug has limited opportunities for further uptake within the pulmonary hypertension (PH) market.



Nonetheless, Letairis is expected to continue to benefit from the increasing adoption of ERAs in combination with phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitors based on the AMBITION trial. This will counterbalance some generic erosion and aid in maintaining steady sales despite intensifying competition.



