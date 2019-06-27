SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. – TEVA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA) from August 4, 2017 through May 10, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Teva investors under the federal securities laws.



To express your interest in the class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/teva-pharmaceuticals-industries-ltd/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (2) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (3) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the Attorneys General of virtually every state in the nation.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 20, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

