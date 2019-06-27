Driven Deliveries Inc. Partners with 10 Brands for Driven’s Brand to Consumer Cannabis Delivery Service

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Deliveries, Inc. (DRVD), the world’s first publicly traded cannabis delivery company, announced today that the company has signed 10 brands as part of Driven’s revolutionary Brand to Consumer cannabis delivery service.



Flav , Presidential RX , Cosmo D’s , Nug , Gold Drop , Stone Road , Pure Ratios , La Vida Verde , Skunk Feather , Blank Brand , and New Leaf Family Farms products are now part of Driven’s ever-expanding brand partners portfolio. Management is engaged in negotiations to add several additional brand partners in the coming weeks. In each of the partnerships, Driven has secured the rights to provide each brand with its own unique and branded e-commerce store with the transaction completed and fulfilled by Driven. This revolutionary approach to cannabis e-commerce in California allows Driven’s partner brands to convert browsing consumers into paying customers right from the brand's website. This creates a symbiotic relationship between the brand partner and Driven whereby the brand partner is able to generate demand for its own products with Driven completing the transaction and last mile delivery to 92% of California’s population in accordance with California state law.

“Management is proud to partner with these renowned brands to add their offerings to Driven’s Brand to Consumer cannabis delivery service. With consumers now able to browse and purchase from our brand partner’s websites, we expect to generate new customers, new orders, and new revenue for both our brand partners and for Driven,” stated Mr. Brian Hayek, President of Driven Deliveries, Inc. “These partnerships are a result of our strategic growth plan to develop a new Brand to Consumer retail channel and to capture market share and increase shareholder value.”

Through the 10 branded e-commerce stores, and the Ganjarunner online store, Driven and its brand partners will offer more than 500 retail items, including award-winning edibles, topicals, elixirs, concentrates, smokable products, storage, apparel and accessories to customers in California. California is expected to reach over $4.7 billion in cannabis sales by 2025.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Driven

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the Company provides on-demand marijuana delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven provides the legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legal cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Brian Hayek, President

1 (888) 322-4449

IR@DRVD.com

www.DRVD.com



