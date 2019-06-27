ZOOMAWAY ANNOUNCES START OF THE THIRD PHASE OF DEVELOPMENT

Company Logo ZoomedOUT Sneek Peek

Zoomaway Travel Inc. (TSX:ZMA)

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV: ZMA) (the “Company”) www.zoomaway.com , a leader in the hospitality technology sector, is pleased to announce that it has begun production on the third phase of its flagship product, ZoomedOUT.In the second milestone, the company and its production partner, Zero 8 Studio’s successfully completed the second phase of production. It included: building the initial wireframe of the product, adding various utility (i.e. hospitality) features, beginning development on the UI/UX design, established the products look and feel and the creation of a product teaser video giving a taste of what’s to come.The third milestone features the completion of the product wireframing and the introduction of various gamification components, completing development on the UI/UX, and creating numerous sections of the Las Vegas strip in true 3D.This new milestone coupled with others that will follow are where the product takes shape and where the Company begins to lay the visual 3D representation of the world over the API mapping framework. In addition to showing how the marriage of game and the hospitality utility are eventually expected to work, the Company will demonstrate how users will engage in each facet of the platform and in turn how that affects the multiple revenue streams within the product.The Company anticipates publishing more videos upon the completion of future milestones that will show even more detail while demonstrating the products key features for marketing, and the onboarding of clients to this 3D advertising platform.Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway Travel, commented, "In the second phase of production, we demonstrated briefly what the “utility” or hospitality components of the app were. The third phase of production is very important as we will begin to introduce our audience to the game components of the project. Between Hospitality and Social Gaming, we have multiple revenue streams that we hope to demonstrate to our shareholders in the near future. As the project continues to take shape, I am very pleased that our vision has met with so much positive feedback.”For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc.,at 775-691-8860 | sean@zoomaway.com or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.About UsZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts, and activity providers with a seamless, scalable, and fully integrated technology platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities, and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real-time one-stop shop for all of their travel and recreational needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com Travel Game (Canadian Co.) is a ZoomAway Travel, Inc. subsidiary company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games. The company’s first project is ZoomedOUT which can be seen at zoomedout.io. To receive more detailed, or investor level information, please contact us at sean@zoomaway.com and we will respond with the appropriate documentation depending on your request.About Zero8 Studios, Inc.Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. With a focus on social gaming and almost two decades of experience buildingcountless game titles, gaming platforms, and various technologies. The Zero8 Studios’ team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, large clientele, manufacturers, and casinos in the design, production, and delivery of their products to players around the world. Additional information can be found atForward-Looking StatementsThis release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Offering and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.



