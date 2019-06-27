Education Brand Badanamu is Awarded Grand Prize in the “2019 Korea Education Brand Awards”

Calm Island CEO David Roberts with Korean Education Brand Award

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Badanamu , the English education brand of Calm Island Co., Ltd., won the grand prize in the Global Infant and Toddler English Education category in the “ 2019 Korea Education Brand Awards .”Adhering to Badanamu’s slogan, “Learn and Play Together,” Badanamu offers a comprehensive learning program that fosters educational growth and happiness of children. The program provides English learning materials based on proven educational theory, smart learning with digital technology, and animation that promotes diversity and cultural awareness at a young age.Currently, Badanamu Learning Centers are located in Singapore, Egypt, China, and all major cities across South Korea. The centers focus on a wide variety of English “learn and play” activities that combine animated Badanamu video content, digital games, songs, and physical activities.Undoubtedly, the “2019 Korea Education Brand Awards” is the highest level of brand recognition in the education sector in Korea and is an important step towards making Calm Island and Badanamu an accredited global player in the ESL curriculum market.The award is based on the Korea Educational Brand Index (KEBI) model jointly developed by Brand Stock and Yonsei University's B&B Marketing Institute. KEBI is a brand valuation model that measures brand awareness and reliability. The survey covers over 500 brands in the educational sector and selects the highest scoring brands by evaluating their awareness through familiarity, accessibility, and differentiation.About Calm Island Co., Ltd.Calm Island is an education technology company that pairs emotionally engaging content with science and data to improve early childhood reading and literacy levels. Through its educational brand, Badanamu, Calm Island provides learning solutions in over 30 countries across the globe.



