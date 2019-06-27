Dr. Niaz MD Provides Care to the Elderly During Regular Visits to Community Nursing Homes

NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nursing home patients typically require regular care and guidance from medical professionals, but often they find it difficult to make appointments at hospitals and doctors’ offices. To help, Dr. Niaz MD frequently visits nursing homes in his community and administers diagnosis and treatments without elderly patients having to find transportation.For years, Dr. Niaz MD has proved his devotion to patients and his medical prowess by earning top accolades and special certifications in his field. He’s spent decades providing top-notch care in a range of medical capacities, such as serving as an OTR truck driver examiner for the Department of Transportation. In addition, he makes frequent visits to nursing homes to ensure that elderly patients in his community receive the care they deserve without having to travel to medical facilities.“We have nursing homes in our communities where elderly people require medical attention on occasion but who don’t have the means of getting to their doctors to receive care,” says Dr. Niaz MD. “By making visits, I can build relationships with the nursing home patients and provide regular checkups and medical care as needed.”Nursing home staff work with patients to develop a care plan that fits each of their individual health needs. Many times, however, this requires traveling to offsite medical facilities which may have to be coordinated into group ventures. Dr. Niaz MD provides a solution to the elderly in his community by visiting the nursing homes and monitoring patients’ health.During his visits, Dr. Niaz MD performs regular health assessments and coordinates medical care for each patient. Working with nurse staff and relaying information to permitted caregivers, he delivers professional medical guidance to geriatric patients with complex health issues.“By speaking with nursing staff and family members, I gain a better understanding of patients’ health standing and can provide my insight,” says Dr. Niaz MD. “Regular checkups reveal fluctuations in patient health, such as changes in blood pressure or respiratory health, and help us avoid major complications by recognizing symptoms early on.” Dr. Niaz MD serves as a bridge between medical and nursing home caregivers to ensure elderly patients can live their healthiest. Apart from his work in nursing homes, he serves as a Diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine as well as a Diplomat of the American Academy of Pain Management.As a certified clinical densitometrist and Fellow of the American College of Physicians, Dr. Niaz MD demonstrates excellence in healthcare. He earned the Best Research Award of 1996 during his internal medicine residency program in Washington, DC for his work on “Thrombosis in Acute Coronary Syndrome.” He’s a recipient of the National Leadership Award and also serves as Honorary Co-Chairman of the Physician Advisory Board.



