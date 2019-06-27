Provincial and Territorial Governments Committed to the Canadian Francophonie

IQALUIT, Nunavut, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the theme “Respect and Inclusiveness,” inspired by the Inuit Societal Values of Inuuqatigiittiarniq and Tunnganarniq, the provincial and territorial ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie met in Iqaluit. They took the opportunity offered by this conference to reiterate their commitment to increasing government information and services in French to support the development of French-speaking communities across Canada.



“I am pleased to welcome my fellow ministers responsible for the Francophonie to Nunavut, as we celebrate our 20th anniversary as a territory,” said the Honourable David Joanasie, Nunavut’s Minister of Languages. “For 10 years, our territory’s official languages have consisted of Inuktut, English and French,” he added. “I applaud the cooperative spirit and work done in connection with the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie. Our work here promotes the French language and is a great example of success in our own path to preserve Inuit language.”

In their discussions, ministers were proud to note the progress made by governments since the very first Conference on the Canadian Francophonie, held in 1994. The growth of Francophone institutions and the vitality of the Francophonie across the country speaks to the provinces’ and territories’ commitment to their communities, since their concerted efforts have constantly enriched the offer of government services in French.

The adoption of new language regimes, the development of public policies, the establishment of Francophone immigration targets and, above all, the steady increase in investments by provincial and territorial governments in French-language services, attest to their commitment to a strong and diversified Francophonie that contributes to the growth of Canadian society. Furthermore, ministers discussed the importance of the Official Languages Act and the essential role played by the provinces and territories in its modernization.

This is the first time that ministers have held their discussions in Nunavut, since the creation of the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie. The next Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie will be held on June 18 and 19, 2020, in Québec City.

*Alberta was not present at this meeting and is not party to this communiqué.

The Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie, created in 1994, is the only intergovernmental forum that brings together the ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie. Through the sharing of best practices and dialogue on areas for action important to Francophones, the Conference works for an open, dynamic and diverse Francophonie that contributes to and participates fully in the growth of Canadian society. Visit the website of the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie at www.cmfc-mccf.ca .

