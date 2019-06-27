Bronchitol Drug Analysis 2016-2025: An Inhaled Dry Powder Formulation of Mannitol

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchitol" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bronchitol is an inhaled dry powder formulation of mannitol, a naturally occurring monosaccharide that also acts as a mucolytic agent.



Once inhaled, Bronchitol has an osmotic effect that increases the hydration of airway surface liquid.



This facilitates mucociliary clearance in cystic fibrosis patients that have typically sticky mucus, alleviating some of the respiratory symptoms associated with the disease.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Bronchitol: Cystic fibrosis

List of Figures

Figure 1: Bronchitol for cystic fibrosis - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Bronchitol for cystic fibrosis

Figure 3: Bronchitol sales for cystic fibrosis across the US, Germany, and the UK, by country, 2016-25



List of Tables

Table 1: Bronchitol drug profile

Table 2: Bronchitol Phase III data in cystic fibrosis

Table 3: Bronchitol sales for cystic fibrosis across the US, Germany, and the UK, by country ($m), 2016-25



