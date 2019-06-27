There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,823 in the last 365 days.

Bronchitol Drug Analysis 2016-2025: An Inhaled Dry Powder Formulation of Mannitol

Bronchitol is an inhaled dry powder formulation of mannitol, a naturally occurring monosaccharide that also acts as a mucolytic agent.

Once inhaled, Bronchitol has an osmotic effect that increases the hydration of airway surface liquid.

This facilitates mucociliary clearance in cystic fibrosis patients that have typically sticky mucus, alleviating some of the respiratory symptoms associated with the disease.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Drug Overview
  2. Product Profiles
  3. Bronchitol: Cystic fibrosis

List of Figures
Figure 1: Bronchitol for cystic fibrosis - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Bronchitol for cystic fibrosis
Figure 3: Bronchitol sales for cystic fibrosis across the US, Germany, and the UK, by country, 2016-25

List of Tables
Table 1: Bronchitol drug profile
Table 2: Bronchitol Phase III data in cystic fibrosis
Table 3: Bronchitol sales for cystic fibrosis across the US, Germany, and the UK, by country ($m), 2016-25

