Cayston (Gilead): Global Drug Report 2016-2025 - An Inhalable Formulation of the Monobactam Antibacterial Aztreonam
Cayston is an inhalable formulation of the monobactam antibacterial aztreonam and was developed by Gilead.
It inhibits cell wall synthesis in aerobic Gram-negative bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, one of the most common pathogens found in patients with cystic fibrosis.
Treatment with Cayston requires nebulization of the aztreonam solution, and the recommended dosing is three times daily.
Key Topics Covered
- Drug Overview
- Product Profiles
- Cayston: Cystic fibrosis
List of Figures
Figure 1: Cayston for cystic fibrosis - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Cayston for cystic fibrosis
Figure 3: Cayston sales for cystic fibrosis across the US and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25
List of Tables
Table 1: Cayston drug profile
Table 2: Cayston Phase III data in cystic fibrosis
Table 3: Cayston sales for cystic fibrosis across the US and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25
