Cayston (Gilead): Global Drug Report 2016-2025 - An Inhalable Formulation of the Monobactam Antibacterial Aztreonam

Cayston is an inhalable formulation of the monobactam antibacterial aztreonam and was developed by Gilead.



It inhibits cell wall synthesis in aerobic Gram-negative bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, one of the most common pathogens found in patients with cystic fibrosis.



Treatment with Cayston requires nebulization of the aztreonam solution, and the recommended dosing is three times daily.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Cayston: Cystic fibrosis

List of Figures

Figure 1: Cayston for cystic fibrosis - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Cayston for cystic fibrosis

Figure 3: Cayston sales for cystic fibrosis across the US and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25



List of Tables

Table 1: Cayston drug profile

Table 2: Cayston Phase III data in cystic fibrosis

Table 3: Cayston sales for cystic fibrosis across the US and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25



