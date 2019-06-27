4C Launches New Cross-Channel Video Solution to Help Marketers Reach Cord-Cutters and Cord-Nevers Across Streaming Environments

Enhanced OTT Targeting Capabilities in the 4C Scope Platform Include “Elusive Audiences” Not Reachable Through Linear TV

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4C, a global data science and marketing technology company, today announced its Elusive Audiences offering, a new way for brands to increase the unique audience reach of their cross-channel video strategies. Through the Scope by 4C™ platform, marketers can use real-time viewership data in combination with first-party data to target viewers who don’t watch linear television, effectively extending reach through untapped audiences.



The Elusive Audiences solution is part of the Scope by 4C™ platform, the leading self-service software for brands to execute video-centric marketing and optimize business outcomes. Scope allows for audience-driven planning, buying, and measurement across the entire video landscape, including linear television, over-the-top (OTT), and digital inventory.

“Brands want to use a single audience definition to buy and measure video advertising across all the endpoints in an increasingly crowded media landscape,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C Insights. “4C enables marketers to buy media the way consumers consume it: namely, in real time and across any device.”

The 4C Elusive Audiences offering leverages real-time TV viewership data and matches those devices with household and demographic data to create a segment that is incremental to a brand’s targeted linear audience. Marketers using Scope’s self-service Audience Hub can then expand their audience reach using transparent, predictive lookalike modeling to create custom audiences from the entire population of U.S. adults. These audiences can be activated directly through Scope across multiple video channels via integrations with SpotX, FreeWheel, and Telaria and through platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and Pinterest.

To learn more about the platform, visit www.4Cinsights.com/Scope .

About 4C Insights

4C is a global data science and marketing technology company that delivers self-service software for brands to execute video-centric marketing and optimize business outcomes. Leading brands, global agencies, and media owners trust the Scope by 4C™ platform to identify their most valuable consumers and reach them across channels and devices. With nearly $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C enables self-service activation on linear television and social media, over-the-top content, and digital commerce. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 16 worldwide locations throughout the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus for 4C

Broadsheet Communications

michael@broadsheetcomms.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.