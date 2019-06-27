Associa Mid-Atlantic Promotes Tami Rutkowski to Regional Director

/EIN News/ -- Mt. Laurel, NJ, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic announces the recent promotion of Tami Rutkowski, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to regional director.



Ms. Rutkowski has more than 20 years of community management experience and has been a valued Associa team member since 2012. She has worked in a variety of capacities including community manager, where she managed a portfolio of communities in Burlington, Gloucester, and Atlantic counties. As a new regional director, Ms. Rutkowski will focus on helping managers understand the importance of communication and one-of-a-kind customer service, while making a positive impact on the communities they serve.



“Tami has been an asset to the Associa Mid-Atlantic team for more than seven years, focusing on employee training, building strong client relationships, and assisting her communities and board members,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “She has truly excelled and we are excited to see her expand her responsibilities and grow in this new position.”



Ms. Rutkowski holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.