CSL's Fluad QIV: 2019 Drug Overview - The First Adjuvanted Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine (QIV) Being Developed for Seasonal Influenza

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluad QIV" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fluad QIV (CSL) is a subunit, surface antigen-containing seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine adjuvanted with MF-59, an oil-in-water emulsion. It contains antigens from two A strains and two B strains specified by the World Health Organization seasonally for influenza vaccination. The vaccine was originally developed by Novartis, which divested its influenza vaccines unit to CSL in August 2015.



The vaccine is currently in Phase III development in both the US and EU. Based on CSL's plan to file for regulatory approval for elderly vaccination in the US before the end of 2019, the author expects Fluad QIV to be launched for elderly vaccination in time for the 2020/21 season.



Research Outlook



Fluad QIV (MF-59 adjuvanted quadrivalent influenza vaccine; CSL) is the first adjuvanted quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIV) being developed for seasonal influenza. Its superior efficacy to the standard inactivated influenza vaccines (IIVs) in the elderly is expected to boost its uptake following its anticipated launch in the 2020/21 season in the US and the 2021/22 season in the EU for the elderly.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Fluad QIV : Seasonal influenza vaccines

List of Tables

Table 1: Fluad QIV drug profile

Table 2: Late-phase trials of Fluad QIV for seasonal influenza vaccination

Table 3: Fluad QIV for seasonal influenza - SWOT analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24v5a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Vaccines



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.