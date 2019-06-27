Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $3.2 Million and Operating Loss of $0.6 Million For The Year Ended December 31, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AOREF.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.2 million, or $69.12 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $10.6 million, or $233.62 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.



Year over year improvement in results were driven by improved results associated with the Company’s reinsurance of Puerto Rico-related credits in its financial guaranty segment, as well as improved underwriting results in the property and casualty segment. Book value per share at December 31, 2018 was $1,212.83, a decline from the book value per share of $1,308.58 at December 31, 2017.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company had an operating loss of $0.6 million, or $11.97 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $20.8 million, or $456.94 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2017. Operating income for the property and casualty segment in 2018 was $2.9 million, compared to the $1.1 million operating income in 2017 for this segment. The financial guaranty segment had operating losses of $4.5 million for 2018, compared to financial guaranty operating losses of $21.2 million for 2017.

Net earned property and casualty premiums were $2.4 million for 2018, which is 31.4% lower compared to $3.5 million for 2017. Loss and loss adjustment expenses were $1.1 million for 2018, which was $2.9 million lower than 2017. Operating income in the property and casualty segment increased $1.9 million primarily due to improved underwriting margin.

The legacy financial guaranty portfolio of American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited (“AORE”) continues to run-off satisfactorily. The financial guaranty operating loss of $4.5 million in 2018 is significantly lower than the operating loss of $21.2 million in 2017 primarily due to reduced unfavorable development on outstanding losses.

Operating expenses of $13.4 million in 2018 were comparable to 2017 of $13.8 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: (i) the Company's reviewing the results of our entire portfolio of policies. Management considers credit derivative policies as a normal extension of AORE’s financial guaranty business and reinsurance in substance.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com .

American Overseas Group Limited

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 135,896 $ 81,028 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 5,730 6,437 Cash and cash equivalents 34,708 40,173 Restricted cash 6,554 66,535 Accrued investment income 662 256 Premiums receivable 78,610 81,264 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 322,338 340,700 Salvage and subrogation recoverable 333 1,708 Deferred policy acquisition costs 161 101 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 1,712 1,899 Total Assets $ 624,554 $ 657,951 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 266,727 $ 304,773 Unearned premiums 110,812 105,690 Ceded premium payable 94,330 95,195 Payable to general agents 1,428 1,479 Funds withheld 54,440 44,985 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,524 3,057 Redeemable preference shares: ($0.10 par value and $1,000 redemption value; authorized shares - 75,000; issued and outstanding shares - 38,600 and 58,600 at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 7,038 10,312 Derivative liabilities 266 342 Notes payable 16,521 16,521 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 451 451 Fair value adjustment 13,741 15,199 Deferred tax liability 35 31 Total Liabilities 568,613 598,335 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,613 4,556 Additional paid-in capital 188,729 188,331 Accumulated other comprehensive income 237 1,190 Retained deficit (143,691 ) (140,514 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 49,888 53,563 Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 6,053 6,053 Total Equity 55,941 59,616 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 624,554 $ 657,951 See Notes to 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) For years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year ended December 31,

2018 2017 Revenues Net premiums earned $ (215 ) $ 1,947 Fee income 11,470 11,531 Change in fair value of credit derivatives Realized gains and other settlements 14 113 Unrealized gains 61 8,125 Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 75 8,238 Net investment income 2,809 1,762 Net realized gains on investments 8 154 Fair value adjustment 332 1,452 Other income 532 591 Total revenues 15,011 25,675 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,593 19,783 Acquisition expenses (577 ) 447 Operating expenses 13,392 13,772 Other expense - - Interest expense 2,191 2,304 Total expenses 17,599 36,306 Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (2,588 ) $ (10,631 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (4 ) 14 Net (loss) before dividends (2,592 ) (10,617 ) Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary (585 ) - Net (loss) available to common shareholders $ (3,177 ) $ (10,617 ) Net (loss) per common share: Basic $ (69.12 ) $ (233.62 ) Diluted (69.12 ) (233.62 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 45,965 45,444 Diluted 45,965 45,444 See Notes to 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com





AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 Net income available to common shareholders Net realized loss on sales of investments Net change in fair value of credit derivatives Fair value adjustments Amortization of intangibles Operating income Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 2,361 $ 2,361 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (1,060 ) (1,060 ) Acquisition expenses (556 ) (556 ) Fee income 11,470 11,470 Operating expenses (9,278 ) (9,278 ) Amortization expense - - Income tax (4 ) (4 ) Property and casualty 2,933 - - - - 2,933 Financial guaranty: Net premiums earned (2,576 ) 8,649 6,073 Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 75 (60 ) 15 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (1,533 ) (3,848 ) (5,381 ) Acquisition expenses 1,133 (2,360 ) (1,227 ) Operating expenses (3,975 ) (3,975 ) Financial guaranty (6,877 ) - (60 ) 2,441 - (4,495 ) Corporate and Investing Net investment income 2,809 2,809 Net realized loss on sales of investments 8 (15,608 ) 15,600 - Fair value adjustment 332 (332 ) - Operating expenses (139 ) (139 ) Interest expense (2,191 ) (2,191 ) Other expense, net of other income 532 532 Corporate and investing 1,351 (15,608 ) - 15,268 - 1,011 Group total $ (2,592 ) $ (15,608 ) $ (60 ) $ 17,709 $ - $ (551 ) AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2017 Net income available to common shareholders Net realized loss on sales of investments Net change in fair value of credit derivatives Fair value adjustments Amortization of intangibles Operating income Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 3,497 $ 3,497 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3,960 ) (3,960 ) Acquisition expenses (430 ) (430 ) Fee income 11,531 11,531 Operating expenses (9,593 ) (9,593 ) Amortization expense - - Income tax 14 14 Property and casualty 1,060 - - - - 1,060 Financial guaranty: Net premiums earned (1,550 ) 7,242 5,692 Net change in fair value of credit derivatives 8,238 (8,125 ) 113 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (15,823 ) (4,078 ) (19,901 ) Acquisition expenses (17 ) (3,580 ) (3,597 ) Operating expenses (3,532 ) (3,532 ) Financial guaranty (12,684 ) - (8,125 ) (416 ) - (21,225 ) Corporate and Investing Net investment income 1,762 1,762 Net realized loss on sales of investments 154 (1,034 ) 880 - Fair value adjustment 1,453 (1,453 ) - Operating expenses (648 ) (648 ) Interest expense (2,304 ) (2,304 ) Other expense, net of other income 591 591 Corporate and investing 1,008 (1,034 ) - (573 ) - (599 ) Group total $ (10,617 ) $ (1,034 ) $ (8,125 ) $ (989 ) $ - $ (20,764 )







