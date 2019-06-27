There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,822 in the last 365 days.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $3.2 Million and Operating Loss of $0.6 Million For The Year Ended December 31, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX:  AOREF.BH) (Pink Sheets:  AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.2 million, or $69.12 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.  This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $10.6 million, or $233.62 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Year over year improvement in results were driven by improved results associated with the Company’s reinsurance of Puerto Rico-related credits in its financial guaranty segment, as well as improved underwriting results in the property and casualty segment.  Book value per share at December 31, 2018 was $1,212.83, a decline from the book value per share of $1,308.58 at December 31, 2017. 

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company had an operating loss of $0.6 million, or $11.97 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $20.8 million, or $456.94 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2017.  Operating income for the property and casualty segment in 2018 was $2.9 million, compared to the $1.1 million operating income in 2017 for this segment.  The financial guaranty segment had operating losses of $4.5 million for 2018, compared to financial guaranty operating losses of $21.2 million for 2017. 

Net earned property and casualty premiums were $2.4 million for 2018, which is 31.4% lower compared to $3.5 million for 2017.  Loss and loss adjustment expenses were $1.1 million for 2018, which was $2.9 million lower than 2017. Operating income in the property and casualty segment increased $1.9 million primarily due to improved underwriting margin.

The legacy financial guaranty portfolio of American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited (“AORE”) continues to run-off satisfactorily.  The financial guaranty operating loss of $4.5 million in 2018 is significantly lower than the operating loss of $21.2 million in 2017 primarily due to reduced unfavorable development on outstanding losses.

Operating expenses of $13.4 million in 2018 were comparable to 2017 of $13.8 million.   

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures.  These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance.  A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.  The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.  Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: (i) the Company's reviewing the results of our entire portfolio of policies. Management considers credit derivative policies as a normal extension of AORE’s financial guaranty business and reinsurance in substance.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss):  The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses.  Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom.  Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services.  More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited  
Consolidated Balance Sheets   
(unaudited)  
As at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017  
(dollars in thousands)   
                           
                           
                December 31, 2018     December 31, 2017    
Assets                    
  Investments:                 
    Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value     $   135,896       $   81,028      
    Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value         5,730           6,437      
  Cash and cash equivalents         34,708           40,173      
  Restricted cash         6,554           66,535      
  Accrued investment income         662           256      
  Premiums receivable         78,610           81,264      
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net         322,338           340,700      
  Salvage and subrogation recoverable         333           1,708      
  Deferred policy acquisition costs         161           101      
  Intangible assets         4,800           4,800      
  Goodwill           33,050           33,050      
  Other assets         1,712           1,899      
    Total Assets     $   624,554       $   657,951      
                           
                           
Liabilities and Equity                
  Liabilities:                
    Loss and loss expense reserve     $   266,727       $   304,773      
    Unearned premiums         110,812           105,690      
    Ceded premium payable         94,330           95,195      
    Payable to general agents         1,428           1,479      
    Funds withheld         54,440           44,985      
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities         2,524           3,057      
    Redeemable preference shares: ($0.10 par value and $1,000 redemption value; authorized shares - 75,000;  issued and outstanding shares - 38,600 and 58,600 at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)       7,038           10,312      
    Derivative liabilities         266           342      
    Notes payable         16,521           16,521      
    Non-owned interest in VIE         300           300      
    Interest payable         451           451      
    Fair value adjustment         13,741           15,199      
    Deferred tax liability         35           31      
      Total Liabilities       568,613         598,335      
                           
  Shareholders' Equity:                
    Common shares       4,613         4,556      
    Additional paid-in capital       188,729         188,331      
    Accumulated other comprehensive income        237         1,190      
    Retained deficit       (143,691 )       (140,514 )    
    Total Shareholders' Equity       49,888         53,563      
      Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries       6,053         6,053      
    Total Equity       55,941         59,616      
                           
                           
    Total Liabilities and Equity     $   624,554       $   657,951      
                           
                           
    See Notes to 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com    
                           

American Overseas Group Limited  
Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(unaudited)  
For years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017  
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)  
                         
                         
                  Year ended December 31,
 		 
                    2018       2017    
  Revenues              
                         
    Net premiums earned       $   (215 )   $   1,947    
    Fee income           11,470         11,531    
                         
  Change in fair value of credit derivatives              
    Realized gains and other settlements           14         113    
    Unrealized gains           61         8,125    
                         
      Net change in fair value of credit derivatives           75         8,238    
                         
    Net investment income           2,809         1,762    
    Net realized gains on investments           8         154    
    Fair value adjustment           332         1,452    
    Other income           532         591    
                         
      Total revenues           15,011         25,675    
                         
  Expenses              
    Losses and loss adjustment expenses           2,593         19,783    
    Acquisition expenses           (577 )       447    
    Operating expenses           13,392         13,772    
    Other expense           -         -    
    Interest expense           2,191         2,304    
                         
      Total expenses           17,599         36,306    
                         
                         
Net (loss) available to common shareholders       $    (2,588 )   $    (10,631 )  
    Income tax (expense) benefit           (4 )       14    
                         
Net (loss) before dividends           (2,592 )       (10,617 )  
    Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary           (585 )       -     
                         
                         
Net (loss) available to common shareholders       $    (3,177 )   $    (10,617 )  
                         
     
  Net (loss) per common share:              
  Basic           $   (69.12 )   $   (233.62 )  
  Diluted             (69.12 )       (233.62 )  
                         
  Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:              
  Basic               45,965         45,444    
  Diluted             45,965         45,444    
 
  See Notes to 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
 

 

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.            
           
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT            
             
             
(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018
  Net income available to common shareholders   Net realized loss on sales of investments   Net change in fair value of credit derivatives   Fair value adjustments   Amortization of intangibles Operating income
Property and casualty:            
             
Net premiums earned $   2,361           $   2,361  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses    (1,060 )             (1,060 )
Acquisition expenses    (556 )             (556 )
Fee income    11,470               11,470  
Operating expenses    (9,278 )             (9,278 )
Amortization expense     -               -  
Income tax    (4 )             (4 )
Property and casualty     2,933       -       -       -       -     2,933  
             
Financial guaranty:            
             
Net premiums earned    (2,576 )        8,649         6,073  
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives    75        (60 )         15  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses    (1,533 )        (3,848 )       (5,381 )
Acquisition expenses    1,133          (2,360 )       (1,227 )
Operating expenses    (3,975 )             (3,975 )
Financial guaranty     (6,877 )     -       (60 )     2,441       -     (4,495 )
             
Corporate and Investing            
             
Net investment income    2,809               2,809  
Net realized loss on sales of investments    8       (15,608 )      15,600         -   
Fair value adjustment    332           (332 )       -   
Operating expenses    (139 )             (139 )
Interest expense    (2,191 )             (2,191 )
Other expense, net of other income    532               532  
Corporate and investing     1,351       (15,608 )     -        15,268       -      1,011  
             
Group total $   (2,592 ) $   (15,608 ) $   (60 ) $   17,709   $   -  $   (551 )
             
             
AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.            
             
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT            
             
             
(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2017
  Net income available to common shareholders   Net realized loss on sales of investments   Net change in fair value of credit derivatives   Fair value adjustments   Amortization of intangibles Operating income
Property and casualty:            
             
Net premiums earned $   3,497           $   3,497  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses    (3,960 )             (3,960 )
Acquisition expenses    (430 )             (430 )
Fee income    11,531               11,531  
Operating expenses    (9,593 )             (9,593 )
Amortization expense     -               -  
Income tax    14               14  
Property and casualty     1,060       -       -       -       -     1,060  
             
Financial guaranty:            
             
Net premiums earned    (1,550 )        7,242         5,692  
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives    8,238        (8,125 )         113  
Losses and loss adjustment expenses    (15,823 )        (4,078 )       (19,901 )
Acquisition expenses    (17 )        (3,580 )       (3,597 )
Operating expenses    (3,532 )            (3,532 )
Financial guaranty     (12,684 )     -       (8,125 )     (416 )     -     (21,225 )
             
Corporate and Investing            
             
Net investment income    1,762               1,762  
Net realized loss on sales of investments    154       (1,034 )      880         -   
Fair value adjustment    1,453           (1,453 )       -   
Operating expenses    (648 )            (648 )
Interest expense    (2,304 )             (2,304 )
Other expense, net of other income    591               591  
Corporate and investing     1,008       (1,034 )     -        (573 )     -      (599 )
             
Group total $   (10,617 ) $   (1,034 ) $   (8,125 ) $   (989 ) $   -  $   (20,764 )
             


american overseas logo.png

