Analysis on Sanofi Pasteur's Fluzone High-Dose (HD) Drug, 2019: An Inactivated Split Virion Trivalent Influenza Vaccine [TIV]

Fluzone HD (inactivated split virion; Sanofi Pasteur) is an inactivated influenza vaccine that contains antigens from two A strains and one B strain specified by the World Health Organization seasonally for influenza vaccination.

The high-dose vaccine is four times more concentrated than the standard Fluzone vaccine, hence providing a higher antibody response. Fluzone HD was approved for use in persons aged =65 years in the US in December 2009.

Research Outlook

The superior efficacy of Fluzone High-Dose (HD) (inactivated split virion trivalent influenza vaccine [TIV]; Sanofi Pasteur) compared to standard-dose inactivated influenza vaccines (IIVs) has positioned it as one of the preferred options for the elderly in the US.

