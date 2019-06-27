Analysis on Sanofi Pasteur's Fluzone High-Dose (HD) Drug, 2019: An Inactivated Split Virion Trivalent Influenza Vaccine [TIV]

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluzone High-Dose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fluzone HD (inactivated split virion; Sanofi Pasteur) is an inactivated influenza vaccine that contains antigens from two A strains and one B strain specified by the World Health Organization seasonally for influenza vaccination.



The high-dose vaccine is four times more concentrated than the standard Fluzone vaccine, hence providing a higher antibody response. Fluzone HD was approved for use in persons aged =65 years in the US in December 2009.



Research Outlook



The superior efficacy of Fluzone High-Dose (HD) (inactivated split virion trivalent influenza vaccine [TIV]; Sanofi Pasteur) compared to standard-dose inactivated influenza vaccines (IIVs) has positioned it as one of the preferred options for the elderly in the US.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Fluzone High-Dose: Seasonal influenza vaccines

List of Tables

Table 1: Fluzone High-Dose drug profile

Table 2: Approval history of Fluzone HD for seasonal influenza vaccination

Table 3: Late-phase trials of Fluzone HD for seasonal influenza vaccination

Table 4: Fluzone High-Dose for seasonal influenza - SWOT analysis



