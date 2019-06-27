Novartis' Farydak (Panobinostat) Drug Overview (2017-2026): An Orally Available Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitor

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farydak" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Farydak (panobinostat; Novartis) is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor.



Inhibition of HDAC leads to relaxed chromatin and increased transcription, causing accumulation of proteins and cell cycle arrest or apoptosis.



In preclinical development for multiple myeloma (MM), Farydak was able to overcome resistance to traditional drugs like dexamethasone and melphalan.



The drug also demonstrated the ability to enhance the efficacy of some established MM drugs, including Velcade (bortezomib; Takeda/Johnson & Johnson).



Early-stage development suggests that Farydak has very little effect as a monotherapy.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Farydak: Multiple myeloma

List of Figures

Figure 1: Farydak for multiple myeloma - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Farydak for multiple myeloma

Figure 3: The authors drug assessment summary of Farydak for multiple myeloma

Figure 4: Farydak sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



List of Tables

Table 1: Farydak drug profile

Table 2: Farydak pivotal trial data in multiple myeloma

Table 3: Farydak early-phase trial data in multiple myeloma

Table 4: Farydak Phase II trial in multiple myeloma

Table 5: Farydak sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 6: Patients treated with Farydak across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



