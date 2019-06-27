Global Flublok (Sanofi) Drug Analysis 2019: A Quadrivalent Recombinant Seasonal Influenza Vaccine

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flublok" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Flublok (Sanofi) is a quadrivalent recombinant seasonal influenza vaccine that contains antigens from two A strains and two B strains specified by the World Health Organization seasonally for influenza vaccination.



In the US, the trivalent form of Flublok was approved for use in persons aged 18-49 years in 2013. The quadrivalent form was approved in October 2016 in the US for use in people aged 18 years and older. In the EU, Protein Sciences halted the development of trivalent Flublok to pursue a quadrivalent vaccine in the coming years.



Research Outlook



Flublok (recombinant quadrivalent influenza vaccine [QIV]; Sanofi) was the first influenza vaccine manufactured without using the traditional egg-based process, and therefore does not contain any egg proteins. As Flublok does not contain any egg components, this makes it suitable for people with egg allergies.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Flublok: Seasonal influenza vaccines

List of Tables

Table 1: Flublok drug profile

Table 2: Approval history of Flublok for seasonal influenza vaccination

Table 3: Late-phase trials of Flublok for seasonal influenza vaccination

Table 4: Flublok for seasonal influenza - SWOT analysis



