There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,820 in the last 365 days.

Global Flublok (Sanofi) Drug Analysis 2019: A Quadrivalent Recombinant Seasonal Influenza Vaccine

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flublok" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flublok (Sanofi) is a quadrivalent recombinant seasonal influenza vaccine that contains antigens from two A strains and two B strains specified by the World Health Organization seasonally for influenza vaccination.

In the US, the trivalent form of Flublok was approved for use in persons aged 18-49 years in 2013. The quadrivalent form was approved in October 2016 in the US for use in people aged 18 years and older. In the EU, Protein Sciences halted the development of trivalent Flublok to pursue a quadrivalent vaccine in the coming years.

Research Outlook

Flublok (recombinant quadrivalent influenza vaccine [QIV]; Sanofi) was the first influenza vaccine manufactured without using the traditional egg-based process, and therefore does not contain any egg proteins. As Flublok does not contain any egg components, this makes it suitable for people with egg allergies.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Drug Overview
  2. Product Profiles
  3. Flublok: Seasonal influenza vaccines

List of Tables
Table 1: Flublok drug profile
Table 2: Approval history of Flublok for seasonal influenza vaccination
Table 3: Late-phase trials of Flublok for seasonal influenza vaccination
Table 4: Flublok for seasonal influenza - SWOT analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3xko6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Vaccines

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.