Ninlaro (Ixazomib; Takeda): Global Drug Report 2017-2026

Ninlaro (ixazomib; Takeda) reversibly inhibits the 20S proteasome, resulting in the accumulation of proteins and eventually leading to the activation of apoptotic pathways.



Preclinical studies suggest that Ninlaro demonstrates a stronger anti-tumor effect than Velcade (bortezomib; Takeda/Johnson & Johnson).



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Ninlaro : Multiple myeloma

List of Figures

Figure 1: Ninlaro for multiple myeloma - SWOT analysis

Figure 3: The authors drug assessment summary of Ninlaro for multiple myeloma

Figure 4: Ninlaro sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



List of Tables

Table 1: Ninlaro drug profile

Table 2: Ninlaro pivotal trial data in multiple myeloma

Table 3: Ninlaro ongoing late-phase clinical trials in multiple myeloma

Table 4: Ninlaro sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 5: Patients treated with Ninlaro across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



