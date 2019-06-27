Taz Garcia to Star Along Side Jackie Chan in Project X-traction this Summer & Introducing Toronto’s First Movie Expo

Taz Garcia & Jackie Chan Taz Garcia The Movie Expo September 2019

The Movie Expo exists to connect Canadian filmmaking talent to the world stage.” — Taz Garcia

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taz Garcia is a Toronto based multi-award-winning actor and director known for doing his own stunts with intricate Hong Kong style fight scenes as well as his sheer heroic screen presence and charisma. In a time where all our action idols are in their 70s and retiring, hanging their gloves and capes, this guy is ready to hop on. His most recent role is Project X-traction starring Jackie Chan and John Cena where Taz plays the Paddock's Mercenary, The muscle beside Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbek's (Paddock). John Cena was also a last-minute replacement to Sylvester Stallone (who had to leave to shoot Creed II and the new Rambo movie).The big-budget Hong Kong-China co-production led by Chan is entirely Chinese funded, will be filmed all in China using local crews, but with Cena as co-star and Hollywood’s Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed) directing from a script by Arash Amel (Grace of Monaco, Erased, The Titan).“The highlight of this movie is really simple: we have one of the greatest legends of action working with a talented newcomer in the action genre,” says Waugh. “It’s possibly one of the greatest pairings… in terms of how the movie is stylized, it will hopefully be another level — our action will be extremely exciting.”Set in the Middle East, the plot follows a retired Chinese military man and now private security contractor (Chan) who is sent to rescue workers from a Chinese-run oil refinery under attack. Cena appears as a former U.S. Marine who ends up helping Chan. Together, they fight to defeat the attackers whose real motive — a massive oil heist — is soon revealed.“In the film, both characters start off as quite normal guys, both retired military and not superheroes," explains Chan. "At first, I think we’re opponents — I think he’s the bad guy and he thinks I’m the bad guy. But then we realize that we’re on the same side and go after the real enemy.” The Shanghai event served as the first occasion for Cena and Chan to meet in person, and already Chan was jumping to his feet to plot fight choreography during their group sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter.A mini synopsis on Project X can be found here: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/shanghai-jackie-chan-john-cena-talk-action-collaboration-project-x-1122143 Taz is also in talks right now for another Jackie Movie to be shot in Beijing, Taiwan, Dubai and India for a new film that re-unites Jackie Chan with director Stanley Tong who directed Rumble in the Bronx which was the first introduction to Jackie Chan for the Hollywood fans.Taz has also taken on a new project introducing Toronto to its first ever Movie Expo this September 2019. Taz and his co-founder Zin Sze-To will introduce Hollywood to Toronto for a blockbuster weekend this September 20 - 22, 2019 at the Enercare Centre down at the Exhibition Grounds. They will be bringing in some of Hollywood’s biggest names in the industry, directors, producers, Academy award winners and more! You can even have the opportunity to pitch your show or movie ideas to Netflix, Amazon or Hulu. There will be special guest performances, 300+ booths of movie magic secrets, and a line-up of 25+ industry keynote speakers. You can shop the newest A/V tech, get the inside scoop on filmmaking, and discover secrets of celeb fashion and beauty. This expo is for those in the film industry, those looking to break into the industry and for any movie buff out there, this is Hollywood North!“It has long been recognized that Canada has always fallen under the shadows of our American neighbours in the film industry. It is our mission to bring the same opportunities up to Canada and house them all under one roof in a condensed intensive three-day networking, talent discovery, and exhibition in Toronto for all.” Says, co-founder and award-winning actor, Taz Garcia.With an estimated 60,000 attendees and 300+ booths of movie magic secrets, and a line-up of 25+ industry keynote speakers, it is the perfect environment to create and foster opportunities and THE EXPO to attend.Taz also starred as Tom, in Trust, a psychological thriller about a relationship in jeopardy shortly after his late Summer episodic co-star role on season 3 of Netflix's Shadowhunters.He was also one of the four stars of the Movie Trigger, released Dec 11, 2018, and now available in North America on the major iVOD platforms below:• Amazon Prime Video: https://amzn.to/2QJNE1s • FandangoNOW: http://bit.ly/2Edb2hg • Google Play: http://bit.ly/2RSc4TV • iTunes: https://apple.co/2DMpltx • Vimeo On Demand: http://bit.ly/2EffFqT • Vudu: http://bit.ly/2QTaTq5 • Microsoft Movies & TV: http://bit.ly/2rvXS7d Taz’s awards include:• Breakout Male action Star• Action performer of the year• Icon award (youngest to receive) that award within the category with people like don Wilson and Chuck Norris• Toronto’s most eligible bachelor 2018ABOUT -- Taz Garcia, Co-Founder of The Movie Expo. Taz is an internationally acclaimed Canadian based actor and director most recently inducted into the Vaughan City Hall for 150th Canadian Anniversary. Graduating top of his class with a major in Hospitality & Tourism Management while minoring in sales, marketing and psychology. Taz also holds two decades worth of customer service expertise, making him an integral part of balancing the team as well as the needs and wants when packaging the event for the guests. His continuous involvement in the entertainment industry fuels relevant insight to the team and the event's building pillars. Garcia's attention to detail, along with his personable charm, will embellish anything from ordinary to extraordinary.For more information or to request an interview, please contact:Chris Binet, Publicist, Blend PR chris@blendpr.com416-907-0977 xt. 4



