Crown Daisy Designs Releases New Signature Collection

Mommy and Me outfits made from a linen-rayon blend fabric. Collection includes tops, dresses, and accessories to match.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wendy from Crown Daisy Designs is releasing the brand new Signature Collection , and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Signature Collection will be released on August 1st, 2019.Crown Daisy Designs is known for helping Moms with babies and young girls so that they can know that they always have each other.Thus, for the first time, Wendy has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular Mommy and Me outfits and accessories. The new Signature Collection is scheduled to go live on August 1st, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website etsy.com/shop/crowndaisydesigns where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The outfits and accessories are designed to showcase the mother-daughter connection with matching outfits that make mothers and young daughters feel as though they were meant to be together forever.Several products come in white, pink, blue, and coral to capitalize on today’s trends.The outfits are made from a linen-rayon blend fabric which means Moms and daughters will be able to experience the freshness of linen with the wrinkle-resistant, smooth hand of rayon.The accessories, hair bows, sashes, and diaper covers, are made from soft poly-cotton blend in the trendiest colors which means moms and daughters will be able to enjoy not only the softness, but the vividness of the colors, as well.Her collection also includes additional bow accessories that can be added to the outfit sets to give them a fresh look.Each individual outfit and accessory has its own name. A few examples are:• White Linen Piper Mommy and Me Dress Set• White Linen Piper Mommy and Me Shirt Set• Ruby Diaper Cover• Emily Hair BowThe Signature Collection ranges in price from $6.00 to $180.00.Wendy is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.For more information about the Signature Collection or for an interview with Wendy, please write to wendy@crowndaisydesign.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.Wendy started designing Mommy and Me outfits after she was faced with a very real problem: mothers needing matching outfits for family photos and also just everyday wear. After many months of creating the Piper dresses and shirts by hand, Wendy’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the Mommy and Me industry.



