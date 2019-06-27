Global Empliciti (Elotuzumab) Drug Outlook to 2026: A Monoclonal Antibody that Targets the Signaling Lymphocytic Activation Molecule Family, Member 7 (SLAMF7)
Dublin, June 27, 2019 -- The "Empliciti" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Empliciti (elotuzumab; Bristol-Myers Squibb/AbbVie) is a monoclonal antibody that targets the signaling lymphocytic activation molecule family, member 7 (SLAMF7), also called CS1.
This cell-surface glycoprotein is expressed in high levels on multiple myeloma (MM) cells and normal plasma cells.
It is also expressed on natural killer (NK) cells where it functions as an activating receptor. Empliciti induces MM cell death by direct activation of NK cells and through antibody-dependent NK cell-mediated cytotoxicity.
Key Topics Covered
- Drug Overview
- Product Profiles
- Empliciti: Multiple myeloma
List of Figures
Figure 1: Empliciti for multiple myeloma - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Empliciti for multiple myeloma
Figure 3: The authors drug assessment summary of Empliciti for multiple myeloma
Figure 4: Empliciti sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
List of Tables
Table 1: Empliciti drug profile
Table 2: Empliciti pivotal trial data in multiple myeloma
Table 3: Empliciti early-phase trial data in multiple myeloma
Table 4: Empliciti ongoing late-phase clinical trials in multiple myeloma
Table 5: Empliciti sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Table 6: Patients treated with Empliciti across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
