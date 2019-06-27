Global Empliciti (Elotuzumab) Drug Outlook to 2026: A Monoclonal Antibody that Targets the Signaling Lymphocytic Activation Molecule Family, Member 7 (SLAMF7)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empliciti" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Empliciti (elotuzumab; Bristol-Myers Squibb/AbbVie) is a monoclonal antibody that targets the signaling lymphocytic activation molecule family, member 7 (SLAMF7), also called CS1.



This cell-surface glycoprotein is expressed in high levels on multiple myeloma (MM) cells and normal plasma cells.



It is also expressed on natural killer (NK) cells where it functions as an activating receptor. Empliciti induces MM cell death by direct activation of NK cells and through antibody-dependent NK cell-mediated cytotoxicity.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Empliciti: Multiple myeloma

