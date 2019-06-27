USMJ and KALY Plant Based Protein Meatless CBD Burger For WCVC Partnership Presentation Coming After Market Today

DALLAS, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via OTC PR WIRE -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) and Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced the presentation scheduled to be released online this Thursday, June 27th, detailing their partnership to introduce a meatless hamburger infused with CBD is coming after market today. Look for an aftermarket press release with a link to the presentation.

Plant based protein alternatives to meat are growing in popularity with consumers. The recently Beyond Meat partnership with Del Taco introducing meatless tacos has brought a groundswell of attention to the plant based protein sector. USMJ spun its cannabis themed restaurant off last fall to capitalize and expand the initiative in a partnership with West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) (“WCVC”) the owner and operator of Illegal Burger operating in cannabis friendly Colorado. USMJ CEO Steven Rash currently serves as the CEO of the USMJ cannabis themed restaurant spinoff Now, USMJ is partnering with KALY, the owner and operator of a US Patented Cannabis Extraction product to introduce a meatless CBD infused burger.



See WCVC's recent announcement being named as Rising Star of healthy and holistic restaurants:

WCVC - Illegal Burger Named Rising Star in Healthy Holistic Restaurant Trend Amongst Competitors Including Bloomin' Brands

