ID.ME SALUTES AND CELEBRATES INDEPENDENCE DAY WITH MAJOR DISCOUNTS ACROSS LEADING CONSUMER BRANDS

ID.me, the next-generation digital identity platform, is leveraging its deep partnerships with market leaders in automotive, optometry, home furnishings, and lifestyle/health to create special sales offerings for consumers during the July 4th holiday. Discounts are available to the network of ID.me members who trust ID.me’s secure, next-generation digital identity platform to connect them with retailers, healthcare providers, and government agencies.



“At ID.me, our culture is built on a strong commitment to customers and our military service members. That’s why we find ways to connect our partners and members. It’s our way of saying ‘thanks’ during this holiday and all year round,” said Melissa Blanken, ID.me’s Chief Marketing Officer.



Participating companies and savings include:

YETI: The leading designer, marketer, retailer, and distributor of innovative and premium outdoor products, YETI is offering a 30% discount to first responders and active duty, reserve, National Guard, and retired military.

Glasses.com: A leading online retailer of prescription eyewear, Glasses.com is offering customers 60% off prescription lenses with frames valued at $160 or more + free shipping!

Sandals: Military Service Members Receive 10% off at Sandals & Beaches Resorts, compatible with all other current promotions! Book your vacation now!

ContactsDirect: The online source for low-priced brand-name contact lenses. The company is offering 20% off $200 on all contact lens orders + free shipping!

Ford: Ford wants to thank you for your service! Get additional Bonus Cash for a limited time.

Brooklyn Bedding: Offering handcrafted mattresses, made in America, along with high-end sleep accessories, Brooklyn Bedding is offering 30% off.

TaylorMade: TaylorMade Golf Company, an industry leader in product innovation and technology, is offering a 15% discount sitewide.

NOBULL - The footwear, apparel, and accessory brand for people who train hard and don't believe in excuses is offering 30% off.

Bodybuilding.com: We’re your personal trainer, your nutritionist, your supplement expert, your lifting partner, your support group. Reach your goals and take 10% off as a member of the military.

Lenovo: A leading multinational PC and Electronics manufacturer dedicated to transforming customers’ experience with technology is offering an extra 7% off virtually anything. Discount is on top of any instant rebates and ecoupon offers.

Motorola: We’re committed to bringing the best innovations in smartphone and mobile technology. Now delivering a 10%-off Sitewide Discount.

Emerald Health Bioceuticals: Provider of cannabis-free, drug-test safe CBD alternatives that provide endocannabinoid system support, Emerald Health Bioceuticals is offering 40% off their award-winning, condition-specific supplements.

Indian Motorcycle: Founded in 1901 as America’s First Motorcycle Company, Indian Motorcycle is one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands and is honoring Service Members with a discount on up to $750 in accessories and apparel.

Bolster Sleep: Luxury, hybrid mattress manufacturer focusing on cooler sleeping. Every mattress purchase creates technical school scholarships. In addition to supporting a good cause, Service Members will receive 15% off of their purchases.

Visit https://www.ID.me/Shop for further information, including participating companies and other discounts.

About ID.me

ID.me is simplifying how individuals prove and share their identity online. ID.me's next-generation identity platform provides identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors - retail, automotive, telecommunication, government, healthcare, financial services, and more.

Our technology enables retailers to verify in real-time customer eligibility for exclusive gated discounts – while preventing fraudulent attempts and abuse. We verify the identity and group affiliation of customers against the industry’s most comprehensive and authoritative data sources. Our verification process simplifies the customer experience and increases conversion rates: once a user has verified their identity with ID.me, they never have to re-verify again anywhere that ID.me is integrated.

ID.me’s technology is used by more than 13 million individuals and 350 organizations, including leading brands such as Fanatics, Under Armour, LinkedIn, Lenovo, Ford, and SeaWorld. For more information, visit https://www.ID.me.

