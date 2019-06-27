ICOx Innovations, Cathio Project Announces Signing Of MOU With Fintech Exchange In Peru

Kambista Estimates Increase in Currency Exchange with the Integration of the Cathio Remittance Platform



LOS ANGELES, CA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOx Innovations Inc. (“ICOx”) (TSXV and OTCQB: ICOX), which designs, builds and manages digital currencies so organizations can grow their businesses by attracting, engaging and retaining customers through the creation of their own digital currency, announced today that, Cathio Inc. (“Cathio”), currently a subsidiary of ICOx, for which ICOx is building a digital wallet and digital currency, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Kambista S.A.C (“Kambista”), the first fintech currency exchange platform in Peru.

“ICOx Innovations project Cathio, was founded specifically to reform the transfer of money and resources in the Catholic economy by applying technology to offer an easy-to-use payment solution that responds to the needs of the Catholic community, nonprofits and institutions.” Said Bruce Elliott, President ICOx Innovations “This proposed agreement is a fantastic integration project that leverages Cathio’s payment processing technologies.”

Under the terms of the MOU and proposed agreement, Cathio will build and test a remittance platform with Kambista whereby individuals or organizations will be able to transfer funds from the United States to foreign countries. Kambista is the first fintech currency exchange platform in Peru, providing people and small/medium enterprises the chance to exchange US dollars to Peruvian Soles at a competitive rate via online transactions.

Kambista was founded in 2016 and was the first to implement the mobile exchange business model in Peru and one of the first fintech’s in the country. Kambista started operations in 2017, exchanging a total of US$200 million and fulfilling over 100,000 transactions to date. They are projected to exchange an additional US$200 million in 2019 and will soon be expanding operations into other Latin American countries.

“This is a perfect fit for both Cathio and Kambista. Some of Kambista’s largest clients are Catholic organizations and the remittance platform that Cathio is creating in partnership with Kambista will advance Cathio’s mission of connecting people of good will with good works by reducing costs in getting funds to the Peruvian people, and also allow the movement of funds from US non-profits to support important faith based initiatives and missionary work while continuing to support the good works of the Church.” said Cathio CEO Matthew Marcolini.

Over 80% of the Peruvian population is Catholic.

The remittance platform to be built by Cathio will fulfill regulatory requirements for foreign transfer of funds while Kambista will fulfill regulatory requirements for the foreign exchange.

Timeline for completion of beta testing the platform is Q1 2020.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Cathio. There is a situation in many countries, such as Peru, where citizens earn their income in Peruvian Soles but require US dollars to transact on items like mortgages, the purchase of cars, travel, and even for savings.” said Daniel Binfaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Kambista.

ICOx Innovations (TSXV and OTCQB: ICOX) creates and manages digital currencies for innovative brands to grow their businesses - attracting, engaging and retaining their customers through the creation and use of their own digital currency. ICOx enables brands to provide additional payment options at lower costs while owning more of the transactional data chain and driving new models for customer loyalty. ICOx leverages its expertise in blockchain technology and regulatory compliance to deliver branded digital currencies for its clients.

For more information on ICOx Innovations, please visit us at: www.icoxinnovations.com. For additional investor info visit www.icoxinnovations.com or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching symbol ICOX.

About Cathio

Cathio Inc. was founded in 2018 and is working to transform the way the Catholic community moves money. By bringing innovative technology and best practices from the tech world, Cathio is providing a turnkey solution for Catholic organizations to bring their financial transactions into alignment with their beliefs. Cathio was created to address the needs of the Catholic church. With changing demographics and confidence in the Catholic Church, Cathio is creating a solution that incorporates tools to increase donations, move money with reduced cost and greater visibility while driving Catholic community engagement. Visit Cathio’s website for more information: https://www.cathio.com/



