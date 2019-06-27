CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LYFT, JMIA, EROS and TEVA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

/EIN News/ -- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LYFT)

Class Period: pursuant or traceable to the Company's Offering and Registration Statement issued in relation to the March 28, 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

According to the lawsuit, Lyft’s Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Lyft’s claimed ridesharing position was overstated; (2) more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft’s rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall; (3) Lyft’s drivers were becoming disincentivized from driving for Lyft; (4) Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and (5) as a result, Lyft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Allegations: Jumia Technologies AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (b) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (c) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (d) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS)

Class Period: July 28, 2017 - June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Eros International Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eros and its executives engaged in a scheme to use related-party transactions to fabricate receivables that they reported in Eros’s public financial disclosures; (2) because of this scheme, Eros’s financial position was weaker than what the Company disclosed; (3) consequently, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd (“EIML”), missed loan payments and had its credit downgraded; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Eros’s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2019

Allegations: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (ii) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (iii) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the AGs of virtually every state in the nation.

