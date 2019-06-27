Slitter Rewinder Machines Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% by the end of 2028 – Future Market Insights

Increasing demand for converted paper products has propelled the surface winder slitter rewinder machines market

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pace at which the converting industry is progressing over the recent years is cited as a clear factor boosting the scope of emergence of investment opportunities for converting firms. Moreover, a recently released market research intelligence by Future Market Insights projects that the consistently growing need for superior and technologically advanced product quality will continue to improve the sales prospects of slitter rewinder machines in the near future.

Increasing deployment of high-end converting machines over the recent past is likely to remain an important factor pushing the deployment opportunities for slitter rewinder machines worldwide.

“Projected for the global market valuation of over US$ 1 billion, the sales of slitter rewinder machines is likely to display more than 4% yearly growth in 2019,” says a senior research analyst at the company.

Center-surface and Surface Winder Machines to Buckle-up

With more than 50% share of the total revenue of slitter rewinder machines market at present, the center winder type of slitter rewinder machines continues to dominate. Although low price point has been the key driver for sales growth of this type of slitter rewinder machines over the years, it is more likely that this segment will witness a sluggish growth in revenue over the next few years, says the report.

However, attributed to a relatively superior control over the tension created in rewinding material, surface winder and center-surface winder types of slitter rewinder machines are projected to gather ground at a rapid pace, according to the report.

High Speed Converting Applications to Gain Momentum

High speed rewinding is constantly witnessing growing demand, subsequently pushing the sales of slitter rewinder machines operating at above 800 m/min. This remains the top selling segment in the speed category of slitter rewinder machines landscape that currently accounts for over 40% share in the total market value.

Whereas, the report positions 601-800 m/min as the next popular segment in slitter rewinder machines market.

Sustainability Issues Associated with Plastic to Shape Adoption Patterns

As presented in the report, paper and plastic converting applications continue to cumulatively cover a whopping 94% share in the market value. However, applications in plastic and plastic-based material converting are witnessing a strong challenge for further growth owing to the ascending environmental concerns across the globe. Paper has been projected for a significant incremental opportunity, as highlighted in the report.

As the challenges associated with the use of plastic films and plastic-based materials are raising sustainability concerns to a great extent, the demand for slitter rewinder machines in plastic converting applications is stagnated.

As a result, the sales of center slitter rewinder machines are falling. However, it is conversely pushing prospects of surface winder machines and center-surface winder machines used predominantly in paper converting applications. A few other prominent applications include converting of technical films and a range of pressure sensitive materials.

APEJ Continues to Reflect Hefty Investment Potential

With more than 35% of the total market value and a substantial incremental opportunity projection, APEJ remains the most lucrative region for penetration of slitter rewinder machines.

On the other side, North America and Western Europe hold a relatively similar share in the market value, representing the second highest performing regions in slitter rewinder machines marketplace.

Rampant expansion of plastic and packaging industries across developing Asian economies is prominently attributed to the growth of APEJ market for slitter rewinder machines.

Brisk growth in the demand for converting applications is identified to be a strong factor propelling the number of converting firms – thereby fueling the revenue growth of slitter rewinder machines market.

The flourishing paper industry in MEA is most likely to create lucrative deployment opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of slitter rewinder machines in the region. The report indicates a moderate yearly revenue of MEA slitter rewinder machines market in and ahead of 2019.

A majority of the revenue share bracket for manufacturers belongs to Tier 2 players owing to their strong overseas presence and specialized offerings specific to the slitter rewinder machines market. The FMI report on global slitter rewinder machines landscape covers detailed profiles and a strategic outlook of a number of prominent companies falling in the Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 categories. For an amplified look at the latest happenings in the global marketplace and an insightful view of multiple industry facets related to the slitter rewinder machines market, feel free to write to the team of expert market research professionals at press@futuremarketinsights.com

EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.