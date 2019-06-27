Digital Disruptors: The Global Competitive Landscape of Goods Delivery Platforms, 2019 Study - Online Goods Delivery Platforms have Disrupted Shopping Patterns and Channels

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Disruptors: The Global Competitive Landscape of Goods Delivery Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Online goods delivery platforms have disrupted shopping patterns and channels, particularly for grocery categories. Despite their growth, questions about their ability to attain profitability remain. This briefing includes profiles on the following companies: Airtasker, Cornershop, GoGoVan, Go-Send, HappyFresh, Hepsiexpress, Honestbee, Igoods.ru, Inabuggy, Instacart, Mercadoni, Metromart, Pushkart, Nanadirect, Rapiddo, Rappi, Supermercato24 and Zulzi.



Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on The author's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Current State of Play Online Goods Delivery Platforms - Americas Online Goods Delivery Platforms - Asia and Australia Online Goods Delivery Platforms - EMEA Prospects for Online Goods Delivery Platforms

