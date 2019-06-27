Kannalife, Inc. to Present Breakthrough CIPN Study Findings on the Comparison of KLS-13019 to CBD at 29th Annual International Cannabinoid Research Society Conference

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (OTC: KLFE) (“Kannalife” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and discovery of natural and novel biomimetic cannabinoid therapeutic agents, announced today that Douglas Brenneman, PhD, will present the Company’s recent research findings at the 29th Annual International Cannabinoid Research Society Symposium on the Cannabinoids in Bethesda, Md., on July 2.

Dr. Brenneman, slated to begin his presentation at 11:15 am EST on July 2, will discuss the Company’s research findings recently published in the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience (JOMN). The research published in the JOMN describes, in detail, the siRNA knockdown and mechanism of action for both KLS-13019 and cannabidiol (CBD) in the potential treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).

“With up to 30 to 40 percent of patients undergoing chemotherapy afflicted with CIPN, there is a compelling case to be made to continue research on how to provide them with a reliable treatment option that does not involve opiates,” Brenneman said.

Kannalife’s research into neuropathic pain was performed in collaboration with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University (LKSOM) and funded by a grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse . The study performed compares Kannalife’s lead cannabidiol-derived compound KLS-13019 to pure cannabidiol (CBD) on the sodium-calcium exchanger (mNCX-1) target and its effects on the mitochondrial function, a major component in cellular respiration, energy, reactive oxygen species (ROS) and intracellular calcium mobilization, which play a role in neuropathic pain and inflammatory pain. Sara Jane Ward, PhD, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at LKSOM, independently began the research focused on CBD for the potential treatment of CIPN in 2010 at LKSOM and published three papers on the subject prior to beginning the collaboration with Kannalife.

The study advances Kannalife’s belief that KLS-13019 could become a viable target drug candidate, and alternative to opioids, as a treatment for patients suffering from CIPN.

“We are dedicated to finding innovative treatment options for those suffering from a range of diseases,” Kannalife CCO Thoma Kikis said. “Kannalife is proud to present our research findings at the prestigious 29th Annual ICRS Symposium on the Cannabinoids.”

The International Cannabinoid Research Society is a non-political, non-religious organization dedicated to scientific research in all fields of the cannabinoids, ranging from biochemical, chemical and physiological studies of the endogenous cannabinoid system to studies of the abuse potential of recreational cannabis. In addition to acting as a source for impartial information on cannabis and the cannabinoids, the main role of the ICRS is to provide an open forum for researchers to meet and discuss their research.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company leading innovation in research, development, and discovery of natural and novel biomimetic cannabinoid therapeutic agents. The Company is focused on the development of proprietary cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD-like molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

The Company's family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company’s Twitter page at @Kannalife.

