Degreed Raises $75 Million to Enhance Career-long Learning and Upskilling

Degreed will use the capital to further their ability to measure and build the skills of the workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed , the leading workforce learning and skill-tracking platform, today announced it raised $35 million in equity funding from existing investors Owl Ventures, Jump Capital, Signal Peak Ventures and GSV Accelerate, along with new investor AllianceBernstein Growth Stage Capital. Degreed also closed a $40 million venture debt facility with AllianceBernstein.

/EIN News/ -- With this influx of capital, Degreed will continue to focus on creating an exceptional user experience while accelerating international expansion, enhancing their skills measurement and insights functionality, and significantly strengthen integration, data science, and client enablement capabilities.

Over the last year, Degreed has grown its revenues by more than 100 percent, doubled the size of the company’s sales and client experience teams, successfully merged and integrated its largest competitor, Pathgather , and added nearly 100 new clients to its over 220-organization client list that includes innovators like Imperial Brands, Ericsson, Boeing, Unilever, TELUS International, and Cognizant, while increasing its enterprise Net-Promoter Score to an industry leading +69.

“The investment signals continued momentum for Degreed. We have achieved record growth over the last 18 months and the market is only accelerating globally. Today, 20% of our revenue comes from outside the United States,” said Chris McCarthy, Degreed CEO. “This additional capital will allow us to further execute on the roadmap and commitments we laid out at the beginning of the year . We are doubling down on our skills product and the data science and machine learning capabilities to support it. We will continue to invest heavily in our industry leading client enablement teams.”

“Degreed has executed exceptionally well,” said Tory Patterson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Owl Ventures. “They’ve partnered with the best companies in the world to deliver a platform that is both consumer-grade and enterprise-class. Their relationship with the end user is unique in the market and it positions them to own the way learning and skills are measured across the enterprise.”

About Degreed

Degreed is a better, smarter way to discover, learn and measure the skills you need for the future. Degreed connects all the resources people use to learn and grow, including corporate learning systems and millions of courses, videos, books, articles, podcasts, and subject experts from thousands of sources. Then we add data science and machine learning to provide people and businesses with the tools, analytics and feedback they need next. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York and Amsterdam.

Learn more about Degreed at: Website | Facebook | Google+ | YouTube | LinkedIn | Twitter

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Danzl

Director of Communications, Degreed

sarah@degreed.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.