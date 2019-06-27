Meet Geospatial Experts at the Mapbox Pop-up HQ in San Diego, California on July 9th and 10th, 2019

Attend Whiteboarding Sessions, Events and Demonstrations Free of Charge

/EIN News/ --

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mapbox, the leading live location data platform for mobile and web applications, today announced it will be delivering collaborative whiteboarding sessions, demonstrations, and one-on-one meetings at its pop-up headquarters in San Diego, July 9th & 10th. The event is free. All geospatial professionals in the San Diego area are welcome to attend these sessions, as well as socialize and access quiet workspaces inside the Mapbox Popup HQ.





Geospatial experts will offer whiteboarding sessions, events and demonstrations free of charge at the Mapbox Pop-Up HQ.









For more information, to reserve your seat in a session, and to schedule a meeting, visit https://mapboxpopuphq.com/



Pop-Up HQ Details

When: Tuesday, July 9, 9:00am - 7:00pm PT; Wednesday, July 10, 8:00am - 3:00pm PT

Where: 704 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Details: Stop by to meet with the Mapbox Government Team for sessions on Mapbox interoperability, scalability, and innovation. The days are full of 15 and 20-minute sessions designed to help organizations learn about geospatial solutions for modernizing environments while lowering costs, enhancing existing platforms with Mapbox APIs and SDKs, and accessing and analyzing sensitive geospatial data on and off network with Mapbox Atlas. Scheduled meetings and walk-ins are welcome.

Drop by for collaborative whiteboarding sessions with Anthony Calamito, Director of Government Programs at Mapbox, and several other subject-matter experts to review your current location solution stack and learn more about accessing and analyzing your sensitive geospatial data on and off network.





Group Sessions At-a-Glance

All sessions will run on both days (Tuesday, July 9th and Wednesday, July 10th) at the same time each day, and will take place in the Mapbox Pop-up HQ at 704 J Street.



Introduction to Mapbox

9:00am - 9:20am PT

Anthony Calamito, Director of Government Programs, Mapbox

Details: Mapbox modernizes mapping and GIS, so you can easily and securely process geotagged data and build beautiful, dynamic and interactive visualizations. Mapbox tools, which power some of today's most popular apps, easily integrate into your web, mobile or even embedded applications. Empower your organization with live-updating maps, traffic-aware routing, and more, to modernize how you execute your mission. This session will cover how to leverage the power of live location for enterprise mapping, data visualization, and business analytics.





The Mapbox Atlas Mobile Field Kit

9:30am - 9:45am PT

Brian Davidson, Solutions Engineer, Mapbox

John Dombzalski, Global Government Business, Mapbox

Details: Deploy live location anywhere in the world, regardless of the environment. With the Mapbox Atlas Mobile Field Kit, we’ve packaging up technology, data, and infrastructure into one, self-contained package, to help response teams, EMS, humanitarian groups, and field crews deploy capabilities and geospatial content at a moment’s notice and be up and running in as little as 90 seconds. In this session, attendees will learn:

What a modern on-premises/disconnected location platform looks like

How that platform can be stood up anywhere in the world

How quickly capabilities and content can be deployed

The impact to field crews across a variety of missions



Esri Interoperability with Mapbox

10:30am - 10:50am PT

Brian Davidson, Solutions Engineer, Mapbox

Details: In this session, participants will learn how Mapbox can operate and integrate with the Esri platform. We’ll walk through overlaying an Esri Feature Service on to a Mapbox map, adding shapefiles to Mapbox Studio, and getting all of it into ArcGIS online.



Premium Datasets from Mapbox

11:30am - 11:45am PT

Ian Isaacs, State & Local Government Solutions, Mapbox

Details: Mapbox is far more than just beautiful maps and applications that hundreds of millions of people use daily. Mapbox offers many premium data sets, some updated weekly, that will integrate directly with any GIS management system. In this session, we’ll explain how Mapbox Data, including our fully routable road network, traffic data, and imagery data, can help your organization with your existing applications. From emergency vehicle routing, to asset tracking, to facility location, join our data with your proprietary data to build new benefits for your citizens.



View the full agenda at https://mapboxpopuphq.com/

Helpful Links

Mapbox Website

Mapbox for Government

Mapbox Atlas



About Mapbox

Mapbox is the live location platform for over 1.5 million developers. Mapbox provides a global map, real-time traffic, location search and navigation via our APIs and SDKs. Our services power industry leaders including CNN, Facebook, General Electric, IBM, Instacart, Lonely Planet, Porsche, Snapchat, Tableau, Tinder and The Weather Channel. Mapbox is the foundation for other platforms, letting enterprises analyze their data, drone companies publish flyovers, friends find each other, real estate sites visualize properties, satellite companies process cloud-free imagery, and insurance companies track assets. Founded in 2010, Mapbox offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Helsinki, Minsk and Shanghai. Learn more at Mapbox.com and follow our blog. Or follow us on Twitter @Mapbox.



Mapbox Pop-up HQ On-site Contact:

Peter Wheeler

BespokeGuerrilla for Mapbox

(314) 325-9961

peter@bespokeguerrilla.com

Attachment

Media Contact Mapbox press@mapbox.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.