TC Energy launches binding open season for the Keystone Pipeline System

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) today launched an open season to solicit binding commitments for crude oil transportation services on the Keystone Pipeline System from Hardisty, Alberta to markets on the U.S. Gulf Coast.



/EIN News/ -- Interested parties may submit binding bids for transportation capacity during the open season that will close at 12 p.m. MT on July 19, 2019. Information regarding the open season is available online or by contacting oil_pipelines@transcanada.com .

TC Energy and its affiliates deliver the energy millions of people rely on every day to power their lives and fuel industry. We are not only focused on what we do, but how we do it – guided by core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,000 people are committed to sustainably developing and operating pipeline, power generation and energy storage facilities across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TCEnergy.com and connect with us on social media to learn more.

Media Inquiries:

Terry Cunha / Matthew John

403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

David Moneta / Duane Alexander

403.920.7911 or 800.361.6522

