Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business Group has joined forces with Zoom Video Communications (“Zoom”) to offer its global customers a new, unified communications solution that aims to improve organizational collaboration. Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform is now available to all Verizon business customers as a cloud service – the latest addition to Verizon’s business communications portfolio.



All Verizon customers will have access to over 50 countries using either Call-In Toll/Toll Free or Call-me numbers. In addition, users may join Zoom meetings from a Verizon Wireless phone or Verizon Voice-over-IP (VoIP), or just the audio portion of a Zoom meeting via Verizon VoIP, for no additional charge. With Verizon managing the service, customers can use Zoom without the need of dedicated staff or time to look after it themselves. Verizon’s experts will also be available for training, user adoption and any technical support.



“Businesses around the world are growing increasingly dependent on tools and solutions that are agile, intuitive and reliable. Ease-of-use and performance are critical qualities of video collaboration; encouraging employee engagement and driving greater productivity across the enterprise. Our mission is to offer each and every business the solutions suite that helps ensure these results,” comments Shawn Hakl, SVP Business Products for Verizon. “The addition of Zoom to our collaboration partner portfolio enables our business customers get access to technology that hits both marks – ease of use and performance.”



“This agreement with Verizon is the epitome of our strategy to work with the top global service providers to extend the reach of Zoom around the world. It will allow Verizon customers from SMB to enterprise to enjoy our reliable and innovative video communications platform on Verizon’s best-in-class network,” said Eric S. Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom.



“Businesses and organizations shopping for cloud-based, video-first collaboration are well advised to include this solution on their short list,” said Amy Lind, IDC Research Manager, Communications Services and UC&C practice. “Verizon’s call quality and onboarding support bring additional robustness to Zoom’s technology.”



This new Verizon/Zoom solution is currently available globally. More information on Verizon’s Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions is available here .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

About Zoom

Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Our easy, reliable cloud platform for video, voice, content sharing, and chat runs across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom is publicly traded on Nasdaq (ticker: ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .

