DoubleVerify Taps Industry Vet Gian LaVecchia To Lead Brand and Agency Growth  

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), the leading independent provider of digital media measurement software and analytics, today announced the appointment of Gian LaVecchia as SVP of Brand & Agency Partnerships for the Americas. The appointment supports the company’s investment in its strategic sales leadership teams, allowing DV to meet the business demands from global brand advertisers.



A versatile digital strategy, marketing and revenue leader, LaVecchia was previously Head of Agency Development & Partnerships at Teads.tv, where he was responsible for the North American region. Prior to Teads.tv, LaVecchia served as Vice President Sales, Strategy & Agency Development at mobile location platform, Verve.

In his new role, LaVecchia will be responsible for leading the company’s efforts with brands and agencies in North America – helping them to define and implement online advertising strategies to maximize media quality and drive campaign performance.

“DV powers performance for the world’s largest brands and platforms,” said LaVecchia. “My passion for the power of branding, brilliant storytelling and disruptive technology makes me uniquely suited to help brands drive authentic connections with their most valued audiences.”

“DoubleVerify has continued to rapidly expand, becoming a trusted partner for brands and platforms alike as the issues of transparency, quality, brand reputation, and performance have grown more vital and complex,” said Mark Pearlstein, CRO of Doubleverify. “Hiring a proven leader like Gian ensures we can better align and address the needs of our agency and brand customers, and tailor our products, solutions and services to satisfy their complex business requirements.”

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

