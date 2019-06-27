Mission Earns Several Awards for Workplace Leadership and Culture

Comparably names Mission a top company for professional development – among other accolades – as determined by employee sentiment compared across 50,000 U.S. companies

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and consulting company for Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced it has won four Comparably Awards based on anonymous employee feedback conducted by Comparably:



Best Leadership Teams

Best Companies for Professional Development

Best CEOs as Rated by Diverse Employees

Best CEOs as Rated by Female Employees

/EIN News/ -- The Comparably Awards consider anonymously-supplied employee sentiment at tens of thousands of U.S. organizations before selecting the few with exceptional assessments. Ratings were compiled between June 2018 and June 2019.

“The company culture at Mission continues to be a differentiating factor that enables us to bring aboard and retain smart, driven, and collaboration-minded employees – whether in a technical, business, sales, marketing, or administrative role,” said Karoline Saffi, Vice President, People & Culture, Mission. “We value a diverse, inclusive working environment where our employees have the opportunity to grow their careers with the support they need to thrive. It’s an honor to see Mission’s core values manifest with these four Comparably awards.”

Regarding one of the four awards Mission earned, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar stated: “Comparably's annual Best CEOs for Women Award is based solely on how female employees rate their CEOs. Mission's Simon Anderson is one of the outstanding leaders on the list, being recognized for creating a workplace that inspires, encourages, and supports women's voices and contributions."

The Comparably Awards add to other recent award wins for Mission, which include earning CRN Solution Provider and Tech Elite designations, as well as being named a top-15 cloud MSP by ChannelE2E.

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and consulting partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on the AWS Cloud. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Comparably



Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees can access the platform’s salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs, and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third party sites for workplace culture and fastest growing SaaS solutions for employer branding. For more information, go to www.comparably.com .

About The Comparably Awards



The Comparably Awards honor companies and leaders, large and small, that are helping to drive positive cultural change. Rankings are based entirely on current employee feedback and derived from sentiment ratings provided throughout the year by anonymized employees. There are no fees or costs associated, nor is a nomination required. Each list Comparably publishes seeks to recognize an important aspect of workplace culture, and the companies and business leaders who make the cut tend to have markedly higher approval ratings than their peers.

