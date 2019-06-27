HealthSavings Administrators Streamlines Fund Lineup to Serve Investment-Minded Account Holders

Carefully curated selection of funds beats industry weighted average expense ratio by 75%

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, VA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthSavings Administrators, a top health savings account (HSA) provider, today unveiled its new Investor Focus HSA with a carefully curated lineup of 42 funds from Vanguard and Dimensional with low expense ratios and no trading fees.

Consistently recognized as a top investment-focused HSA provider, HealthSavings is committed to empowering consumer-driven health plan participants to invest all their health benefit dollars in institutional-class funds so they can grow their savings tax-free and meet their long-term financial goals. The newly unveiled fund lineup delivers on that promise with a selection of funds strategically chosen for investment-minded account holders, who have historically saved five times more than the industry average.

The new Investor Focus HSA offers all core asset types, an even balance between passive and active funds, and achieves an average Morningstar rating of 3.96 (out of 5) stars across all funds. The new menu features 12 US Equity funds, 1 Sector Equity fund, 14 Allocation funds (including several Target Date funds), seven taxable bond funds and one Money Market option. With this new lineup, expense ratios are down for both active (25bps) and passive (10bps) funds, and the overall weighted average of 11bps is 75% lower than the 47bps weighted average cited by “Devenir Research 2018 Year-End HSA Market Report.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to offering the leading investor-focused fund lineup to support our account holders’ goals as they prepare for retirement,” said Jennifer Harris, vice president of product development & program management at HealthSavings. “Our tight lineup of institutional-class funds underscores this commitment and further encourages adoption among investment-minded account holders who keenly understand the value of an Investor HSA as essential for future financial freedom.”

