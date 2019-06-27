Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study

5th Annual Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of Enterprise Performance Management Priorities and Trends

NASHUA, N.H., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study. The annual report is the company’s broad assessment of the enterprise performance management market, providing a comprehensive look at user perceptions, intentions, and realities associated with enterprise performance management (EPM).



/EIN News/ -- An EPM system allows an organization to plan for the impact of various internal and external factors on its future performance and business outcomes. This includes strategic, operational, and financial planning and forecasting. EPM systems also include reporting and analytics capabilities that allow organizations to set goals and objectives and monitor performance against these objectives.

Current adoption levels indicate that the market for enterprise performance management is still maturing and has room for future growth. According to the study, 38 percent of organizations already use enterprise performance management software, while a total of 30 percent are either currently evaluating or may use enterprise performance management software in the future.

The 2019 study shows that annual financial budgets are the highest priority planning capability in enterprise performance management, although respondents highly rank more advanced capabilities such as rolling forecasts, strategic planning, and linking strategic plans to annual budgets.

“Our 2019 report builds upon our four previous enterprise planning market studies while turning the focus to enterprise performance management, reflecting what we believe is a market shift toward a more holistic approach to performance management,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “While enterprise planning remains an important aspect of EPM, we now include capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data-driven decision-making, and how EPM impacts other enterprise systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP).”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study, visit www.epm.report .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

