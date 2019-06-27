COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Max Immelman recently joined OLAH Healthcare Technology as Senior Sales Executive. With more than 18 years of experience in healthcare information technology, Immelman will work with OLAH clients and potential clients to find cost-saving solutions to secure and leverage legacy systems data. He joins OLAH after 12 years with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. based in Atlanta, GA.



OLAH Healthcare Technology welcomes Max Immelman as Senior Sales Executive





/EIN News/ -- OLAH is a market leader in providing solutions for retiring legacy clinical and financial systems. Serving more than 350 healthcare organizations across the country, OLAH minimizes application maintenance expenses and reduces risks of data mismanagement and HIPAA violations.

The OLAH EAS™ (Enterprise Archiving Solution) is a new and better approach to traditional archiving, allowing organizations to retire and archive systems with less time, costs and resources, and providing flexibility to manage the process to meet objectives, timeline and budget. OLAH EAS also enables providers to leverage years of valuable healthcare data and optimize insights for benchmarking, research, business planning and more.

“Max will be an exceptional and natural addition to our team here at OLAH,” said Wayne Trochmann, Vice President of Sales with OLAH. “Having worked with him previously, I know first hand that his impressive experience working with organizations of all sizes will benefit OLAH and our clients.”

Immelman has strong business and technical expertise in healthcare information technology that spans years of working with community and academic hospital clients, large healthcare systems and physician practices. His vast knowledge of IT solutions includes electronic medical records (EMRs), clinical documentation, patient billing and more. Immelman served in several key roles with Allscripts (formerly Eclipsys), most recently as Area Vice President of Hospitals and Health Systems. For over six prior years, he worked at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta as Senior Software Developer. Immelman earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance at the University of South Africa.

“OLAH’s solutions give healthcare organizations better way to retire legacy IT systems and preserve their invaluable data,” said Immelman. “I look forward to working with clients to maximize the benefits of these solutions and avoid expenses associated with legacy systems, enabling them to focus on other essential technology investments.”

About OLAH Healthcare Technology

OLAH Healthcare Technology provides solutions to secure and preserve legacy clinical and financial data for more than 350 healthcare organizations across the country. OLAH has enjoyed market leadership in retiring and archiving healthcare IT systems for over 15 years.

The OLAH EAS™ (Enterprise Archiving Solution) is a new and better approach to archiving. OLAH EAS allows organizations to retire and archive systems with less time, costs and resources, and provides flexibility to manage the process and meet organizational objectives, timelines and budgets. OLAH EAS™ also enables providers to leverage years of valuable healthcare data and optimize insights for benchmarking, research, business planning and more.

OLAH is making healthcare archiving affordable, faster and more secure. To learn more, visit olahht.com .

Contact: Amy Johnson, VP of Marketing

(614) 676-0602 / ajohnson@olahht.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a37fea5-ed25-455e-b542-fb2d6b487bf0



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.