Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics Market to 2023 - Led by Cellerant Therapeutics, Celularity, Gamida Cell, Nohla Therapeutics, and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co
The global cancer stem cell therapy market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
Cancer is one of the most common causes of deaths across the world. The high prevalence of various types of cancer, such as breast cancer, bladder cancer, lung cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer, has increased the mortality rate across the world.
Countries such as Hungary, Netherlands, Denmark, and Croatia have witnessed an increase in the number of cancer cases over the past few years. The growing instances of cancer-related morbidity across the world will fuel the demand for cancer stem cell therapeutics.
Strong drug pipeline
The prevalence of cancer across the world is driving many vendors in the market to develop novel stem cell therapies. Several drugs are in the late stages of clinical trials and are expected to receive marketing approvals over the forecast period. For instance, CanStem 303C is an orally administered drug developed to inhibit cancer cell pathways in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The drug is currently in Phase III of clinical trials and is expected to be launched in the US by 2021.
Side-effects of stem cell transplant
Stem cell transplant causes several immediate side effects such as fatigue, vomiting, low levels of platelets and red blood cells, and diarrhea. It may also cause several long term effects such as infertility, eye disorders, early menopause, lung and bone damage, and risk of developing other cancer types. These risk factors may hinder the growth of the global cancer stem cell therapy market size.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly concentrated with few players occupying the market share. Companies such as Cellerant Therapeutics & Celularity, have intensified competition. Factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and the strong drug pipeline will provide significant growth opportunities for cancer stem cell therapy companies.
Key Players
- Cellerant Therapeutics Inc.
- Celularity Inc.
- Gamida Cell Ltd.
- Nohla Therapeutics Inc.
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Allogeneic stem cell transplant - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Autologous stem cell transplant - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing research activity on cancer stem cell key signaling pathways
- Availability of stem cell markers in the identification of cancer stem cells
- Development of first-in-class therapeutics using induced pluripotent stem cells
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cellerant Therapeutics Inc.
- Celularity Inc.
- Gamida Cell Ltd.
- Nohla Therapeutics Inc.
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.
