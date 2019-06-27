Worldwide Cyclopentane Market Outlook to 2023 - Key Players are HCS Group, INEOS, Merck, YEOCHUN NCC Co, and Zeon Corp
The cyclopentane market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.
Cyclopentane is majorly used in refrigerators due to its high demand as a blowing agent for insulation. Fluorinated blowing agents were widely used in refrigerators until 2014. However, the adverse effects of fluorine on the environment have led to the increasing demand for cyclopentane among refrigerator manufacturers.
Cyclopentane refrigerants are used in refrigerators for storing a wide range of medical apparatus, medicines, and pharmaceuticals that require low temperatures. These factors are expected to drive the demand for cyclopentane as a refrigerant during the forecast period.
Growing demand for foam blowing agents from the automotive & construction industries
The global automotive industry is expected to grow, registering an increase in the need for foam blowing agents such as cyclopentane. Cyclopentane is used as a foam blowing agent to manufacture PU foams. PU foams are used extensively for manufacturing interior components in cars such as seats, headrests, armrests, roof liners, dashboards, and instrument panels.
Also, these foams are widely used in the production of different automotive parts such as side skirts, wiper cowls, roll pans, and bumpers. Additionally, in the construction industry, PU foams are used in floor carpets, foam-cored entry doors, and garage doors.
High capital requirement
Cyclopentane manufacturing requires high capital investment and skilled labor. The workers need to be trained about handling cyclopentane and about its storage and usage. Also, they require protective gears while handling cyclopentane, which is costly. The availability of these protective gears is based on demand from the manufacturers, which is more expensive than other protective gears. This has led to a significant challenge for cyclopentane manufacturers.
The protective gear manufacturers provide these gears based on the toxicity of various chemicals for which the production cost of these gears is high. Therefore, increasing the production cost of cyclopentane. Hence, the high capital requirement will hinder the growth of the global cyclopentane market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented. The presence of several companies, including HCS Group & INEOS, makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rise in demand for eco-friendly refrigerators from the consumer electronics industry and the phaseout of HCFCs will provide significant growth opportunities to the cyclopentane manufacturers.
Key Players
- HCS Group GmbH
- INEOS AG
- Merck KGaA
- YEOCHUN NCC Co. Ltd.
- Zeon Corp.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Insulated construction materials - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances in refrigeration systems
- Use of green foams in packaging industry
- Growing Chinese market
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- HCS Group GmbH
- INEOS AG
- Merck KGaA
- YEOCHUN NCC Co. Ltd.
- Zeon Corp.
