Worldwide Cyclopentane Market Outlook to 2023 - Key Players are HCS Group, INEOS, Merck, YEOCHUN NCC Co, and Zeon Corp

The cyclopentane market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



Cyclopentane is majorly used in refrigerators due to its high demand as a blowing agent for insulation. Fluorinated blowing agents were widely used in refrigerators until 2014. However, the adverse effects of fluorine on the environment have led to the increasing demand for cyclopentane among refrigerator manufacturers.



Cyclopentane refrigerants are used in refrigerators for storing a wide range of medical apparatus, medicines, and pharmaceuticals that require low temperatures. These factors are expected to drive the demand for cyclopentane as a refrigerant during the forecast period.



Growing demand for foam blowing agents from the automotive & construction industries



The global automotive industry is expected to grow, registering an increase in the need for foam blowing agents such as cyclopentane. Cyclopentane is used as a foam blowing agent to manufacture PU foams. PU foams are used extensively for manufacturing interior components in cars such as seats, headrests, armrests, roof liners, dashboards, and instrument panels.



Also, these foams are widely used in the production of different automotive parts such as side skirts, wiper cowls, roll pans, and bumpers. Additionally, in the construction industry, PU foams are used in floor carpets, foam-cored entry doors, and garage doors.



High capital requirement



Cyclopentane manufacturing requires high capital investment and skilled labor. The workers need to be trained about handling cyclopentane and about its storage and usage. Also, they require protective gears while handling cyclopentane, which is costly. The availability of these protective gears is based on demand from the manufacturers, which is more expensive than other protective gears. This has led to a significant challenge for cyclopentane manufacturers.



The protective gear manufacturers provide these gears based on the toxicity of various chemicals for which the production cost of these gears is high. Therefore, increasing the production cost of cyclopentane. Hence, the high capital requirement will hinder the growth of the global cyclopentane market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented. The presence of several companies, including HCS Group & INEOS, makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rise in demand for eco-friendly refrigerators from the consumer electronics industry and the phaseout of HCFCs will provide significant growth opportunities to the cyclopentane manufacturers.



Key Players



HCS Group GmbH

INEOS AG

Merck KGaA

YEOCHUN NCC Co. Ltd.

Zeon Corp.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Insulated construction materials - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in refrigeration systems

Use of green foams in packaging industry

Growing Chinese market

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

HCS Group GmbH

INEOS AG

Merck KGaA

YEOCHUN NCC Co. Ltd.

Zeon Corp.

