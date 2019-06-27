Wingstop Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019

DALLAS, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) (the “Company” or “Wingstop”) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT.



/EIN News/ -- Hosting the conference call will be Charlie Morrison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Skipworth, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A press release with second quarter 2019 results will be issued that same day, before the market opens.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-866-652-5200 or 1-412-317-6060 (international). A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the passcode 10132909. The replay will be available through Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Wingstop’s corporate website at ir.wingstop.com under the ‘News & Events’ section.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of May 7, 2019, Wingstop operated and franchised more than 1,250 restaurants around the world. The Wing Experts’ menu features classic and boneless wings with 11 bold, distinctive flavors including Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Spicy Korean Q®, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Louisiana Rub, and Mango Habanero. Wingstop’s wings are always cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed, and served with our fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly made Ranch and Bleu Cheese dips. The Company has grown its domestic same store sales for 15 consecutive years, has been ranked on the “Top 100 Fastest Growing Restaurant Chains” by Nation’s Restaurant News (2018), named one of the “Top 500 Restaurant Chains” by Restaurant Business (2018), and was recognized as a top 50 limited-service restaurant brand in the U.S. in QSR Magazine’s “QSR 50” report. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop. Follow us on facebook.com/Wingstop and Twitter @Wingstop.

